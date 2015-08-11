Art Garfunkel Announces Carnegie Hall Performance and Tour

Legendary singer Art Garfunkel is excited to announce a Carnegie Hall performance in his New York City hometown.

The Saturday, October 3 show dubbed "At Last" is part of his in-progress array of domestic and international "In Close-Up" concerts.

Tickets for the Carnegie Hall show go on sale Friday, August 14.

Garfunkel has also announced more U.S. shows including Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre on Sunday, November 8.

So far this year he has already performed in Korea, Ireland, Holland, Belgium, France, Germany and Denmark, as well as nearly two dozen shows in the U.S. This past June, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and Diamond-selling singer was invited to Tel Aviv, Israel, where he packed the 10,000-capacity Bloomfield Stadium.

Art Garfunkel's tour, with guitarist Tab Laven, encompasses his solo hits, Simon & Garfunkel songs, cuts from his favorite songwriters—Jimmy Webb, Randy Newman, A.C. Jobim and Paul Simon—and parts of his forthcoming autobiography.

Garfunkel is very much enjoying his time on the road, saying "I do a 90-minute show, where I mix songs and read poetic bits from my autobiography. I write about my life in show business, my woman, crossing the U.S. and Europe on foot, the mystery of it all. The act of reading these things, and the inflections and pauses, seems to me like singing. You learn to phrase with poignancy."

In other exciting news, Simon & Garfunkel have re-released their 1981 Concert In Central Park—where they played to 500,000 fans—on CD and DVD (out August 7 via Legacy Recordings), and PBS is airing the acclaimed concert film during August Pledge Week (check local listings).

Here is Simon & Garfunkel performing “The Boxer” live in Central Park:

Legacy also released Simon & Garfunkel: The Complete Columbia Albums Collection, the most comprehensive 12" vinyl Simon & Garfunkel anthology ever assembled, which includes the duo's five Columbia Records studio masterpieces (first released between 1964 and 1970) as well as Simon and Garfunkel's Greatest Hits, their all-time best-selling title. Garfunkel's acclaimed two-CD collection The Singer is also being re-released in England in conjunction with his upcoming tour dates.

You can also dig into Art’s website, where he chronicles—in order—every book he has read since 1968 (all 1,218 of them), his 60 favorite songs of all time, acting credits, poetry and discography. Tour dates are available there as well: www.artgarfunkel.com