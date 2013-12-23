Contest: The Cordoba, Dean Markley and Ultrasound Acoustic Prize Pack Giveaway!

To help ring in the holidays, we’ve teamed up with Cordoba, Dean Markley USA and Ultrasound Amplifiers to bring you our December giveaway – the ultimate acoustic prize pack!

The prize pack consists of a Cordoba Fusion 12 Natural acoustic guitar – a high quality, hybrid style nylon string guitar designed to play and feel like a steel string acoustic. The 12 Natural is built with a solid Canadian cedar top or European spruce top paired with mahogany back and sides. Its mahogany neck built with slimmer dimensions combined with a radiused fingerboard give the Fusion series the feel and playability that most steel string and electric guitar players are used to.

The rosette is hand inlaid using maple and rosewood rings, and it features 3 ply maple and ebony top purfling for a sleek aesthetic. It also comes equipped with the Fishman Presys pickup. Tonally, the 12 Natural has all the warmth, body, and resonance that traditional “classical” nylon string guitars are known for, and is built using traditional Spanish guitar methods like domed soundboards and fan bracing patterns.

To provide the purest possible amplification for the 12 Natural, we’re also including an Ultrasound AG15M acoustic amplifier. With its specially designed 8" coaxial speaker, the AG15M is known for its warm lows and ultra-clear, sparkling high end. The Ultrasound AG15 acoustic amp is perfect for acoustic guitar players looking to amplify their instrument, especially for those playing small clubs and coffee houses, and who are looking to cart around a light but reasonably loud amplifier. The front panel is simple and easy to use, but intended to give you satisfying control over your tone, with a volume control and 4-Band EQ. For quiet playing, use the included ¼" stereo headphone jack.

And to keep the Cordoba Fusion 12 Natural stringed and cleaned, the prize pack includes a box of 10 sets of Dean Markley strings, as well as Dean Markley guitar polish and their super soft, versatile polishing cloth.

