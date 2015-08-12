David Myles Premieres "Need A Break" — Exclusive Acoustic Video

I dare you to sit still while you watch this killer video from award-winning Nova Scotian singer/songwriter David Myles for his song “Need A Break.”

It’s a toe-tapping acoustic rockabilly-ish delight chock full of clever lyrics and some pretty sick riffin’.

The song appears on Myles’ US debut So Far which released September 25th.

Myles shares, “"I loved doing this video! It's us in our most natural habitat: standing close, one mic, no amplification, just the three of us and the song. I've played with Alan and Kyle for years now all over the place and we have such a blast together. Nothing like playing music with your best friends. Especially when they rip like this! Ha! For years we searched for how to reflect the vibe we got playing live, and then we realized the key was to set up and play just as we would on stage. No messing around with head phones, no studio separation or anything like that. Once we did that, it just all made sense. We could just play and sing naturally and let the music really do its thing."

Watch now:

So Far is a collection of David's songs over the years, re-recorded and re-imagined in an acoustic stripped down format evocative of the late '50's folk/roots/swing era with an energy that somehow combines the cool of Chet Baker with the ruckus of Chuck Berry.

Myles grew up in a musical household on the east coast of Canada. Even though his parents were avid music lovers, they insisted that he seek higher education which landed him on the path to a political science degree. When studying Chinese in China with plans to go to law school, he began writing songs with a $30 red and green plywood guitar and started deviating from his education. He broke the news to his family that he'll be pursuing music full-time upon his return home and promised his disappointed father that he'd wear a suit to work every single day (hence the reason why David wears suits when he performs).

More than a decade later, Myles has a thriving career as a musician, hosts a CBC radio show called "East Coast Music Hour," and tours the country winning many accolades and awards. He's had a tremendous amount of success traversing across musical genres as well, most notably his collaboration in 2013 with hip-hop artist Classified on "Inner Ninja" which became the best-selling rap single in the history of Canadian music.

Find out more at http://davidmyles.com