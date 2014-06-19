Video: Exclusive Interview with Moonrise Nation

We recently caught up with Chicago’s Moonrise Nation for an exclusive interview.

Comprised of seventeen-year-old Arden Bee (vocals/piano), her older sister Eva (cello/bass), and Emma McCall (guitar/percussion), the trio blends keen musicianship and delicate harmonies into their own brand of folk-pop.

Formed only two years ago, Moonrise Nation have already scored a record deal with Bobby Z’s Zinc Records (yes, Prince collaborator Bobby Z), and have released a self-titled EP for the imprint.

While lead single “Empty Hearted” picks up speed around the nation (pun intended?), the trio will kick off their summer tour on Sunday opening for celebrated Malaysian artist YUNA. View the dates below.

Watch our exclusive interview with Moonrise Nation here:

Moonrise Nation Tour Dates:

6/22/14 Austin, TX Stubbs *

6/23/14 Dallas, TX Kessler*

6/25/14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater*

6/26/14 Santa Barbara, CA Soho Music Club*

6/27/14 Solano Beach, CA Belly Up*

6/28/14Los Angeles, CAThe Hotel Cafe

7/3/14 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest (Emerging Artist Stage)

7/12/14 Champaign, IL Mariposa Music Festival

*Dates In support of YUNA

Find out more at moonrisenation.com.