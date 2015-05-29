Fireships Perform “Come Back to Me” Live —Exclusive Video

We recently met up with Brooklyn band Fireships while on tour in Nashville, TN.

The new project from Honey Brothers founder and indie veteran Andrew Vladeck, Fireships released their self-titled debut on April 21.

Here, they play a stripped-down version of album standout “Come Back to Me,” featuring Vladeck on guitar/lead vocals and Zosha Warpeha on fiddle/backing vocal.

The band takes their name from the Hudson River sloops that repelled the British warships before the Battle of Brooklyn, using fire and water to fight darkness with light.

“I realized that songs are fireships; cast against darkness to brighten the way,” says Vladeck.

“Come Back to Me” exemplifies the band’s own brand of bright, well-crafted alt-folk, and we love this spontaneous performance!

Watch below, and find out more at fireships.net.