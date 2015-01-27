José González Premieres Video for New Single "Leaf Off/The Cave"

Today, José González premiered the video for his new single, "Leaf Off/The Cave."

The clip was directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson (Junip) shot in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It was inspired by the "Godless Church" of the Sunday Assembly movement, where people come to gather to sing, talk and build community based on "wonder and good."

In this joyful yet subtly dark and strangely discomforting video, slow motion family photo shoots build into footage of González and his band leading the congregation in a massive sing-along that culminates in a choir emerging on stage, inspiring everyone to clap and sing the chorus together.

"Leaf Off/The Cave" is from González's soon-to-be-released album Vestiges & Claws, due out on Mute on February 17. The single was released last week and is now available at Amazon and iTunes.

Watch here:

Vestiges & Claws is González's first album in seven years and was produced by him in his home as well as Svenska Grammofonstudion, both in Gothenburg. It consists of years' worth of musical sketches that in other hands might naturally sprawl wildly in sound and style, but on Vestiges & Claws, he has created a collection of songs that cohere just about perfectly, ensuring his position as one of the most important artists of his generation.

González will begin his North American tour in support of the new album on April 6 in Philadelphia, PA. This will be his first solo tour on these shores since 2008. After Philadelphia, the tour will have him performing in most major cities including New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Iceland's singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Ólöf Arnalds, will be the support act for the entire tour. Tickets, album and merch bundles are on sale now at www.jose-gonzalez.com. (Check your local show listings for more info.)

José González 2015 North American Tour