Joshua Scott Jones' Powerful Solo Debut Available Now

Joshua Scott Jones’ raw, honest and powerful solo debut album, The Healing, is available now.

The album takes fans on a musical journey which exposes Jones' past, including the break-up of his former duo Steel Magnolia, as well as his personal struggle with addiction and recovery in rehab.

"It's like opening an old wound, and that makes me nervous," admitted Jones to Rolling Stone Country. "But it made for an honest record that's straight from the heart."

The album kicks off with the catchy male anthem, “Honk (If You're Tonky),” a fun introduction for the tracks that follow, including the groove-infused “Tennessee Blue,” the candid throwback "Lover Let Me Show You My Heart," and the carefree “Whiskey Anthem.”

On many of the tracks found on The Healing, Jones opens up and tells a story that begs to be heard. One notable track, “Just How A Heart Breaks,” was written on the piano at Cumberland Heights in Nashville, Tennessee where Jones completed his 30-day stay in rehab.

The Healing pre-launch consisted of Jones traveling out to New York City, Orlando and back home to Nashville to hit up all the national television and radio. He’s currently on tour as well, and you can view dates here.

Watch a Joshua Scott Jones interview and live performance below: