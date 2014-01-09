Luray to Tour East and Midwest In Support 'The Wilder'

Washington DC-based banjo-infused indie rock outfit Luray tour the East Coast/Midwest beginning in January to support their "beautifully lush" new release The Wilder. Led by singer/songwriter Shannon Carey, the album was produced with help from brother Sean Carey (of S. Carey and Bon Iver). In September, Luray will embark on a tour on the East coast and Midwest.

With roots in a musical family, Shannon Carey began writing songs at an early age. Though originally from Wisconsin, she rediscovered her love of music and took up the banjo while in Northern California in 2006. The banjo's rich history in bluegrass provided an immediate tradition from which to draw inspiration, and the community of musicians that came with it offered fertile ground for collaboration.

First featured on backing vocals for S. Carey's debut album, All We Grow, Shannon soon returned to songwriting and performing full-time. Taking the banjo beyond bluegrass is at the heart of her debut album.

The Wilder creates strange and lovely bedfellows of sound. Banjos, vibes, pedal steel, and ambient vocals make up this once bluegrass-picking songwriter's newly roused approach to making music, and the end result is somewhere between the likes of Iron & Wine and Emmylou Harris.

Luray, named after Virginia's Luray Caverns, is based in the Washington, DC area; Shannon Carey on banjo and vocals, Sarah Gilberg on keyboard and backing vocals, Gabriel Wisniewski on electric guitar, C.J. Wolfe on drums, and Brian Cruse on bass.

Check out this lovely cut of "The Wilder" filmed live in Maryland.

Tour dates:

1/29 Newton Square, PA @ Burlap and Bean

1/30 New York City @ Joe's Pub

1/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Frost

2/1 Holyoke, MA @ Dark Dining Room Series

2/3 Boston @ The Middle East Upstairs

2/4 Burlington, VT @ Radiobean

2/5 Providence, RI @ Carpenter

2/6 Hamden, CT @ The Space

2/7 Arlington, VA @ the Iota

2/9 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

2/15 Madison, WI @ Mickey's Tavern

2/16 Chicago, IL @ Music Means Family House Concert

News and tour updates available at: http://luraymusic.com/