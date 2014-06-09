Music Industry Day Welcomes Musicians to Experience NAMM

NAMM opens its doors to musicians, songwriters, and sound and staging professionals on Music Industry Day, Saturday, July 19 from 10AM-4PM at Nashville’s Music City Center.

Music Industry Day offers a once a year opportunity to demo new gear from hundreds of brands, attend workshops designed to further careers in music, check out live music, and network with music industry leaders at an exclusive, trade-only NAMM event.

Two of country music’s hottest new artists will perform on NAMM’s Acoustic Nation stage presented in partnership with Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation.

Five-time Emmy-winning actor and recording artist Jonathan Jackson and Nashville-native singer-songwriter Greg Bates, who has the hit song “Did it for the Girl” will play acoustic sets in the afternoon.

In addition to live music and gear from hundreds of the biggest names in music products, Music Industry Day features workshops that cater to music pros looking to advance their careers in the business. Created by NewBay Media, these workshops will guide musicians on topics ranging from marketing to navigating endorsement deals and even a session on building the ultimate pedalboard setup.

Songwriting workshops will feature co-founder of the songwriter support group SongTown USA Clay Mills. Mills writing credit is found on #1 hits including "Beautiful Mess" by Diamond Rio and "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" by Darius Rucker. GRAMMY nominated songwriter of the year, Thornton Cline will lead a panel on ‘Hit Songwriting: Secrets of the pros.’ The Women’s International Music Network presents the She Rocks Showcase in the Round, highlighting female artists performing their own original music.

Round out Music Industry Day with a Kala-sponsored ukulele circle, and the REMO-sponsored drum circle. Instruments are provided, and participants need only bring their enthusiasm. A full schedule of Music Industry Day events can be found online at namm.org/musicindustryday.

Music Industry Day is the only day of the year that a NAMM Show opens to all music lovers. Musicians won’t want to miss this exclusive opportunity. Tickets for Music Industry Day at Summer NAMM are available online for advance purchase for $10, $20 at the door.