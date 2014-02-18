NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Release 'Rivers in the Wasteland' and North American Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE is excited to announce the first leg of an extensive North American headlining tour in support of their anticipated new album Rivers In the Wasteland, out April 15th on Atlantic Records.

On May 1st, the Charleston, SC rock band will kick off their tour which will see them visit some of the country's most notable venues and perform at summer festivals such as the Hangout Music Festival and Suburbia Music Festival. Glassnote Records artist Foy Vance will be direct support on this leg.

To give fans a sneak peek into these new songs live, NEEDTOBREATHE will return to Conan on February 20th to perform their first single "The Heart." Listen to the track here:

Rivers In the Wasteland is the follow up to the band's acclaimed album The Reckoning, a collection of timeless American rock and roll that caught the attention of many including The New York Times who simply said "this gifted band makes anthemic Southern rock" and Entertainment Weekly who applauds the bands "arena muscle" and "porch-pickin' country ... sharp enough to inspire both lighter waving and moonshine chugging."

Rivers In the Wasteland was co-produced by the band with the help of various producers including Joe Chiccarelli (My Morning Jacket), Kevin Augunas (The Lumineers), Ed Cash and Jerrod Bettis (Adele).

Pre-order Rivers In The Wasteland now and receive the new song "State I'm In," along with two other instant great tracks - "The Heart" and "Difference Maker." Visit needtobreathe.com to purchase.

Tour Dates (more to be announced):