Platinum Rush Video Blog #17 – Scott Stevens

Scott Stevens seems to have everything it takes to make a sizable splash in the wide world of music. Command of the stage, strong vocals, authoritative guitar playing and a drive to make it all happen. But as much as that is, is it enough? Scott shares what he feels he's got to stand out a bit in the crowded "Platinum Rush" that is the music scene today. Find out more about Scott Stevens at http://scottstevensmusic.com/

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.