Exclusive Video Interview: Bob Taylor and Taylor Guitars' 40th Anniversary

It's been 40 years since Taylor started making guitars.

That's quite a milestone.

From a small shop in Southern California to a large factory hand creating some of the most beautiful looking and sounding guitars out there, Taylor has not only survived, but thrived.

In celebration, we took a trip to El Cajon to visit Taylor's impressive production facility and to sit down with co-founder Bob Taylor and master-luthier Andy Powers. We talked about Taylor's origins, its present and its future.

As part one of our interview series, here Bob Taylor tells us how the company and his love of guitar making began.

