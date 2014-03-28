The Infamous Stringdusters Announce New Album, ‘Let It Go’

In celebration of the release of their fifth studio record Let It Go, The Infamous Stringdusters will embark on a two-month album release tour.
The band will also make their first appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Let It Go will be released April 1 on the quintet's own High Country Recordings.
The 11-track album is a statement of versatility from the IBMA Award-winning band - Andy Hall (Dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle) and Travis Book (upright bass) - that has spent the past eight years developing an acoustic sound that defies categorization.
During recording sessions at White Star Sound, a secluded studio on the rural outskirts of Charlottesville, Virginia, the five members of The Infamous Stringdusters crafted a multi-faceted record that runs the stylistic gamut from intricate newgrass and anthemic country jams to high-energy acoustic rock and dusty balladry.
Preview the crisply harmonized, gospel-flavored title track below:
Let It Go album release tour dates:
3/12 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
3/13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater
3/14 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
3/15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
3/17 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
3/19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
3/20 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Brewery
3/21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
3/22 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
3/23 - Hudson, NY - Club Helsinki
3/25 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
3/26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
3/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
3/28 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
3/29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
4/11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
4/12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
4/13 - Salt Lake City - State Room
4/15 - Bozeman, MT - Emerson Center
4/16 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat
4/17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
4/18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
4/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
4/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl w/PHIL LESH
4/22 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
4/23 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
4/25 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
4/26 - Oxford, MS - Double Decker Arts FestivalKeep up with the band at thestringdusters.com.