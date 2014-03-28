The Infamous Stringdusters Announce New Album, ‘Let It Go’

In celebration of the release of their fifth studio record Let It Go, The Infamous Stringdusters will embark on a two-month album release tour.

The band will also make their first appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Let It Go will be released April 1 on the quintet's own High Country Recordings.

The 11-track album is a statement of versatility from the IBMA Award-winning band - Andy Hall (Dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle) and Travis Book (upright bass) - that has spent the past eight years developing an acoustic sound that defies categorization.

During recording sessions at White Star Sound, a secluded studio on the rural outskirts of Charlottesville, Virginia, the five members of The Infamous Stringdusters crafted a multi-faceted record that runs the stylistic gamut from intricate newgrass and anthemic country jams to high-energy acoustic rock and dusty balladry.

Preview the crisply harmonized, gospel-flavored title track below:

Let It Go album release tour dates:

3/12 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

3/13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

3/14 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

3/15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

3/17 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

3/19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

3/20 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Brewery

3/21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

3/22 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

3/23 - Hudson, NY - Club Helsinki

3/25 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

3/26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

3/28 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

3/29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

4/11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

4/12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

4/13 - Salt Lake City - State Room

4/15 - Bozeman, MT - Emerson Center

4/16 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat

4/17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4/18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

4/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

4/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl w/PHIL LESH

4/22 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

4/23 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

4/25 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

4/26 - Oxford, MS - Double Decker Arts FestivalKeep up with the band at thestringdusters.com.