The Wild Feathers Announce Additional NYC Show Added to Extensive U.S. Tour

Nashville quintet The Wild Feathers have announced that they will perform an additional headlining show in New York City on May 15th at the Bowery Ballroom, giving those unable to score tickets to tonight's sold-out show at the Mercury Lounge an opportunity to see them.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 14th.

The band is currently on the road for a winter headlining tour presented by Filter that runs through SXSW. All dates are below.

The Wild Feathers are touring in support of their self-titled debut album, produced by Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Emmylou Harris).

They have played well over 200 shows, with Gary Clark Jr., Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Dawes, Dwight Yoakam, and ZZ Ward, and stopped at the Austin City Limits festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands, Sasquatch and Hangout Festivals, Milwaukee's Summerfest, Louisville's Forecastle Festival, and Nashville's Live on the Green.

The Wild Feathers performed their acclaimed single "The Ceiling," which the Minneapolis Star Tribune called "perhaps the most elegantly crafted song of the year" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the track won the Sirius Spectrum Award for Best Song Discovery.

Check it out here:

The Wild Feathers North American Tour Dates:

2/06 New York, NY Mercury Lounge SOLD OUT

2/07 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

2/09 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

2/10 Montreal, QC Belmont

2/12 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

2/13 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

2/14 Indianapolis, IN Radio Radio SOLD OUT

2/15 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

2/16 Chicago, IL Double Door

2/18 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

2/19 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

2/21 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre

2/23 Boise, ID Neurolux

2/25 Portland, OR Star Theater

2/26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

2/27 Vancouver, BC Media Club

3/02 Sacramento, CA Harlows Night Club

3/03 San Francisco, CA The Independent

3/04 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

3/05 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

3/07 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

3/29 Charleston, SC Spring Jam Music Fest

4/03 Charlottesville, VA The Southern

4/05 Rhythm 'n Blooms Knoxville, TN

4/25 Indio, CA Stagecoach

5/15 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

Find out more at thewildfeathers.com