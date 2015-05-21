Bryan McPherson’s “Days of Rage” — Exclusive Song Premiere

Today we’re happy to bring you the exclusive premiere of LA-based folk-punk troubadour Bryan McPherson’s “Days of Rage.”

The song is partially inspired by his involvement in the Occupy Oakland protests of 2011.

Melding Americana, folk, alternative, and punk into one incendiary, incisive sound, “Days of Rage” is a perfect example of his songwriting style.

With his driving acoustic guitar holding steady in the background, McPherson’s words almost spill out of his mouth as he sings about his view of the world — it’s at once captivating, thought-provoking and powerful.

"This tune came from everything I was absorbing in pop culture: revolutionary figures, propaganda, fascism, conspiracies, government, dissent, socialism, anarchism, some of my memories from Oakland and San Francisco during Occupy, Highway 1, Skid Row and the San Fernando Valley,” McPherson shares.

“I was influenced by the shopping mall and Cadillac SUV culture of where I was living at the time and the abstraction and contrast of who I am as an artist versus my environment.”

Take a listen below. McPherson’s third album, Wedgewood, releases June 10, and you can view his tour dates below.

Bryan McPherson U.S. Tour

6/11 Portland, ME at Matthew’s Pub

6/12 Boston, MA at The Midway Cafe

6/13 New York, NY at The Map Room at Bowery Electric

6/14 Asbury Park, NJ at Russo Music

6/16 Philadelphia, PA at Kung Fu Necktie

6/17 New Brunswick, NJ at The Court Tavern

6/18 Trenton, NJ at Mill Hill Basement

6/19 Syracuse, NY at Gorham Brothers Music

6/20 Oswego, NY at The Barn

6/24 Newport, KY at The Thompson House (Heaven Room)

6/25 Indianapolis, IN at Sabbatical

6/26 St. Ann, MO at The Waiting Room

6/27 Chicago, IL at Reggies

6/29 Laramie, WY at Gusty Gully

6/30 Fort Collins, CO at The Forge Pub

7/1 Salt Lake City, UT at The Garage

7/2 Colfax, CA at The Colfax Theater

7/3 Santa Cruz, CA at The Crepe Place