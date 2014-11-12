Cris Jacobs’ “Devil and Jesse James” — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a driving tale from singer/songwriter Cris Jacobs called “The Devil or Jesse James.”

Jacobs’ gravelly voice and chimey acoustic accompaniment intertwined with some sweet riffs fill out this song nicely.

"Devil or Jesse James" is from the Cris Jacobs Acoustic Sessions from October 2014, a six track sampler that Jacobs is giving away to fans as a thank you for their support on the road all year. The full sampler can be found for free download at Cris' NoiseTrade site http://www.noisetrade.com/crisjacobs.

Jacobs has explored the outer realms of bluegrass, folk, funk, country, blues, soul, and rock with stylistic reverence, adventurous alchemy, and emotional sincerity.

He's been on the road for most of the year in support of his latest album, Songs For Cats And Dogs including national runs with Steve Winwood and Sturgill Simpson and recently peformed at NPR's Mountain Stage who declared, "A gifted songwriter, Jacobs mixes country blues and psychedelic rock."

Listen to Chris Jacobs' wonderful Mountain Stage performance HERE.

Jacobs is currently on tour with Sturgill Simpson again in the south, playing Oxford, MS tomorrow night before ending the run in his hometown of Baltimore just prior to Thanksgiving. Throughout his musical travels, Jacobs has amassed a dedicated fanbase engaged by the warmth and high quality of his lived-in songs.

“I’ve always just accepted and respected that evolution is part of the creative process,” Jacobs explains. “But I’ve made sure that throughout my work, I’ve always been honest. That’s the end goal, writing music that is meaningful to me.”

Cris Jacobs began his career fronting the acclaimed band and award-winning jam band The Bridge. The sextet released four albums in 10 years, and averaged 200 shows a year.

When the band went on permanent hiatus, Cris continued on following the music. In 2012, he issued his solo debut, Songs For Cats And Dogs, a masterful album featuring poignant songwriting, honey and whiskey soaked vocals, burly riffs, dazzling guitar playing, and bucolic pedal steel guitar.

"Things never go exactly the way you think they will go,” Jacobs says, reflecting back on his multi-faceted career. “I’ve always just followed what I honestly felt, and seeing some of the same faces in the audience year after year, people that have stuck by me through different creative configurations, is a wonderful feeling. When I go home at night, that makes me sleep well, knowing I touched someone."

Jacobs is currently putting the finishing touches on an intriguing album for his sophomore release, which is due in early 2015.

Cris Jacobs Tour Dates:

Nov 11 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's*

Nov 12 - Hattiesburg, MS - The Thirsty Hippo*

Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint Music Hall*

Nov 15 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada*

Nov 16 - Houston, TX - Fitzgerald's*

Nov 23 - New Orleans, LA - Little Gem Saloon

Nov 26 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

* w/ Sturgill Simpson

Find out more at crisjacobs.com