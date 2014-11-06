Hemming Releases Her Debut Song "Vitamins" on Custard Records

Custard Records is excited to release the first single, “Vitamins” from their newest signing, Hemming, that is available worldwide on all digital services today.

Hemming (aka Candice Martello) was first introduced to the world through VH1's Make or Break : The Linda Perry Project as one half of the Philadelphia punk duo Omar.

Make or Break was developed by superstar producer and songwriter Linda Perry as the antithesis to reality music shows.

Martello joined the show as part of a band, but it was her solo work and a song called "Vitamins" that caught Perry's attention and started Martello on the journey of finding and developing the voice of Hemming. At the conclusion of the show Martello was presented with the opportunity to make a record with Perry that will be coming out on Perry's label (Custard Records) this Spring.

Hemming's unique songwriting stamp is her ability to beautifully personify inanimate objects. The idea for “Vitamins” came to her while doing the regular morning routine of taking her daily vitamin. The song is about relying on something outside of yourself, whether that be material goods, substances or another person, to be happy and fulfilled.

The song was recorded three different ways before getting it right. The initial attempt included very experimental orchestrations, but the experimentation diminished the songs emotion. As an acoustic track the sound didn't quite capture the beauty of the lyrics, and the final product was a combination of the two, a simple and subtle arrangement that allows the strength of the lyrics and the uniqueness of Hemming's voice to shine.

Hemming is in currently in the middle of a twenty-seven date tour with Rachael Yamagata. The list of remaining dates are below.

Listen here:

Remaining Tour Dates w/ Rachael Yamagata

11.07 | Charlotte, NC | Visulite Theatre

11.08 | Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle Back Room

11.10 | Annapolis, MD | Rams Head On Stage

11.15 | Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer

11.17 | New York, NY | Bowery Ballroom

Find out more at http://www.hemmingmusic.com