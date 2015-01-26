John Statz Premieres Title Track to ‘Tulsa’ — Exclusive

The plaintive and solitary introduction for this song from John Statz's upcoming album, Tulsa gives way to a laid back beat with an unsettled feel.

Here Statz uses the spaces in between the lyrics to cast his haunting spell of longing and lost ways. Tulsa will release March 10.

Statz shares, “Quite a few years back and early on in my career, I played a show at a coffee shop on the outskirts of Tulsa on a Monday night. These days I’m apt to take a Monday off, but I hadn’t quite yet learned the pointlessness of playing road gigs on that particular weeknight. Anyways, I think there was one nice old couple there listening, that was it, and they left me $20 in the tip jar, which was super sweet of them. I was camping at a KOA outside of Tulsa, across from a casino, and the thought of retiring to my tent after an early gig seemed utterly depressing. I walked into that casino and lost the twenty bucks in about fifteen minutes. I’ve hated gambling ever since, and drew on the experience when imagining the story behind ‘Tulsa.’”

Listen now:

John Statz recorded his new album with an all-star band in the middle of a Vermont ice storm. “We had to keep the stove burning the whole day, and then the electricity went out for ten minutes,” concedes Statz. “Luckily, we were just rehearsing.” John Statz will release Tulsa on March 10, 2015.

After years of DIY touring everywhere from Eastern Europe to Mexico, the Wisconsinite who now resides in Colorado fell in with fellow Midwesterner Jeffrey Foucault, a critically acclaimed songwriter and veteran of the americana circuit. A fan of Statz’s last album (2012’s Old Fashioned, produced by Bo Ramsey), Foucault offered to produce his next record while the two were on tour together in Colorado.

The resulting Tulsa is beautiful blend of soft americana and smooth folk with echoes of The Jayhawks and Whiskeytown. “John writes songs you can’t shake,” says Foucault. “They follow you around all day and run through your head at 3 a.m. Open hearted, horizon-line songs.”

“Jeff kicked my ass. He pushed me to crank out well-written songs,” continues Statz. “He’s such a great songwriter himself and I felt like I had to step up my game. And then there is the absolutely amazing band...” The band John speaks of features Billy Conway (Morphine) on drums, Mark Spencer (Son Volt) on electric guitars and pedal steel, Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T) on bass, Jeffrey Foucault on guitars and vocals, Caitlin Canty singing harmonies and Matt Lorenz on fiddle.

“Tulsa feels like how I was always supposed to make a record. Hunkered down for three days, living and eating with the band, tracking live, all during the raging 'Polar Vortex'.”

Statz will be touring in support of Tulsa and a list of confirmed tour dates can be found below with more to be added.

John Statz Tour Dates:

Jan 28 – Bellingham, WA – Green Frog Café

Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre Lounge

Jan 30 – Willamina, OR – Wildwood Hotel

Jan 31 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door

Mar 04 – Kansas City, MO – Tronkel House Concert Series

Mar 05 – Dubuque, IA – Eronel

Mar 06 – Neenah, WI – Cranky Pats

Mar 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi

Mar 13 – Green Bay, WI – Kavarna

Mar 14 – Madison, WI – Crystal Corner Bar

Find out more at http://www.johnstatz.com