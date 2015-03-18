Lola Marsh Premieres New Single "Sirens" — Listen Now

Fresh, pop-folk duo Lola Marsh has unveiled their newest single “Sirens.”

The tune, a perfect fit for the next Quentin Tarantino movie soundtrack, embraces a spaghetti-Western backbeat.

The song’s production focal point is guitarist Gil Landau’s vintage riffs against a soaring orchestra string section that seamlessly mixes with the lead singer Yael Shoshana Cohen’s powerful and nostalgic voice, that comes from the same qualities as Lana Del Ray and Edith Piaf.

The Tel Aviv based act recently signed with Anova Music, and has gone on to appear at numerous, big-named festivals in Europe, including giving an unforgettable debut performance last year at Primavera 2014. More tour and project announcements for Lola Marsh to follow this Summer.

Listen here:

More at https://www.facebook.com/Lola8Marsh