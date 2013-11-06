Product Spotlight: Power Pins

If you’ve had trouble dealing with the pins that hold your strings into the bridge, then you might want to check out Power Pins. Power Pins aim to take the pin out of the equation all together, making stringing quicker and easier. They sit in the holes in your guitar bridge and screw into place from the inside. Then you just slide your string in and set the ball end into the grooved back. They do not require any modifications to the instrument, and they can protect the bridge plate from string and ball end contact damage.

The first step is removing all of the strings from your guitar. One at a time, alternating high and low so as not to put any undue strain on the neck. Once all the strings are off, lay out all of the power pins. The pins have different depth grooves on the side, so make sure you follow instructions and use the correct ones for the low, middle and high strings. They are marked with a “T” for treble, “M” for middle, and “B” for bass.

The screws that go inside the guitar unscrew from the head that stays on top. Take the first one apart, and stick your hand inside the soundhole in order to position the screw in the hole that would take the Power Pin for high E. Easy enough. You should have enough washers on the inside screw end to make the end of the screw almost flush with the bridge. Then put the teardrop shaped head on and screw it in as much as it can go by hand. Later you can tighten the screws with a small hex wrench that comes with the kit, but don’t over tighten them. A snug fit is best.

This process went relatively quickly for all six strings, although we would say that having small hands worked to great advantage here. If you have larger hands, you might want to enlist a more petite friend to deal with the small screws.

Next we started to position the strings in the Power Pins. Each should slide in on the grooved side of the pin toward the end of the string, but above where the string wraps around itself. Then the string should easily pull up so that the ball end sits horizontally into the groove on the back of the pin.

If your string doesn’t sit quite right at first try, you might want to just flip the ball end over.

Then finish stringing your guitar just like you did in the past, except now you won’t have to worry about making sure your pins don’t pop out when you get your string close to full tension.

Power Pins’ materials say they “mechanically compress the Bridge components together, strengthening the coupling and increasing volume, resonance and sustain to improve overall tone.” Having a shallower angle over the saddle seems to be an advantage as well!

You can order Power Pins in either chrome, gold or black directly from Bigrock Engineering by going here>> MSRP 59.95