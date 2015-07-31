Whitney Rose Presents "Heartbreaker Of The Year" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s the song “Heartbreaker of the Year,” the title track from Whitney Rose’s upcoming album, due out August 21.

Stark and sultry, here Rose hits heartache right between the eyes. With a croon that wraps dances perfectly between plaintive guitar riffs, the Rose skillfully delivers classic country magic.

The album is produced by the Mavericks’ Raul Malo, who says, “"Whitney Rose writes the kind of country music that will one day firmly place her as one of the greats of the genre.”

Rose shares, ”’Heartbreaker of the Year' is kind of a knock on what we hand out awards for these days...at least the most celebrated or advertised ones. Of course there are many recipients of awards who are worthy of accolades, people who have done something to change and progress the world. But I was thinking about it from a more abstract or maybe individual perspective one day and it just became clear to whom I would personally give awards. One of those awards would be given to someone who figured out how to break my heart, because I don't hand it over to just anyone...nobody should. Hence, 'Heartbreaker of the Year'."

Whitney Rose can’t recall when she started singing Hank Williams tunes because she was so young, her memories don’t stretch that far back. But she knows where her love of classic country took hold: in her grandparents’ bar on Prince Edward Island, where she also heard country-influenced genre-blenders like The Mavericks. Her introduction to old-school pop came in first-grade gym class, where her teacher played the Ronettes and other greats.

Though Rose began writing songs only five years ago and didn’t front her first band until a year later, her devotion to those styles quickly evolved into an Americana-rooted form she calls “vintage-pop-infused neo-traditional-country” — a sound so beguiling, it earned her opening slots on two Mavericks tours and enticed lead singer Raul Malo to produce her new album, Heartbreaker of the Year. The Cameron House Records release drops stateside on Aug. 21 via Redeye Worldwide.

Recorded in four days at Toronto’s Revolution Studios, Rose’s sophomore effort contains eight originals and two well-chosen covers: Williams’ “There’s a Tear in My Beer” and the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” on which she and Malo share a sultry duet so sublime, it could turn the song into a hit all over again. Malo contributes vocals, guitar and percussion throughout, accompanied by Mavericks Jerry Dale McFadden (keyboards), Paul Deakin (drums) and Jay Weaver (bass), as well as Burke Carroll (steel guitar, dobro, lap steel) and Drew Jurecka (strings), plus Rose’s main wingman, guitarist/mandolinist Nichol Robertson.

Rose attributes her rapport with the Mavericks to their shared admiration for time-tested country and pop. “I’m very attracted to the simplicity of older music,” she explains. “It’s straightforward; here’s a story, here’s a feeling … three chords and the truth.”

She delivers all kinds of truth on Heartbreaker, which she characterizes as “a classic offering with modern lyrical content.” (Do not think “throwback”; her sensibilities bear something in common with, say, Nikki Lane.) On the title track, she references awards-show red carpets and after-parties, and sings this spurned-lover chorus: “Oh you got it in the bag, your home town must be buzzing/Your mama’s probably smilin’, wiping away proud tears/If I wear a sparkling gown, can I be the one to crown the heartbreaker of the year?”

Find out more at http://whitneyrosemusic.com