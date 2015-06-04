Man Plays Guitar While Undergoing Brain Surgery — Video

Here's an interesting one.

It's a video of Brazilian bank worker Anthony Kulkamp Dias playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery.

Doctors were able to keep Dias, 33, awake during the surgery, the goal of which was to remove a brain tumor.

Did Dias sit around and stress out during his awake time? Nope. He merely considered it a chance to play Beatles and Brazilian folk tunes on his guitar! Besides "Yesterday" (which can be heard in the clip below), he played a song he wrote for his newborn son, who was born a mere 15 days after Dias discovered the tumor.

Dias played six songs during the nine-hour procedure as surgeons, hidden behind a blue sheet, operated on him. “The doctors asked me to repeat one of the country songs, so I even had an encore,” Dias told Brazilian news site G1.

Dias, who had been a pro guitarist for 20 years, first noticed something was wrong when he started stuttering and wasn't able to repeat the make of his car. He was encouraged to play during surgery so doctors could monitor the areas of the brain relating to speech and motor coordination and ensure they weren't damaged when the tumor was removed.

Dias was due to be discharged today after 90 percent of the tumor was removed. If we get any updates, we'll let you know!