Aleks Sever Premieres "Motel X" and "2Cool" from New Album, 'Extravagant'

Aleks Sever will release her guitar-driven new album, Extravagant, November 15 via Beat 5 Records.

The album, an electrifying work that combines Sever’s compositional brilliance with the energy of hip-hop and excitement of early electric jazz, is an inspiring collection of 10 original songs that spotlight her funk/rock-driven approach to the guitar.

Her style, which is best described as aggressive, showcases a huge range of influences, from Miles Davis to Tupac and 50 Cent. Picture all that—with killer guitar solos thrown in.

"There's something about Aleks' approach that grabs you instantly and makes you say, 'Whoa!," says Guitar Player's Matt Blackett. "It's a confidence, an honesty and a forcefulness that demands your attention and then keeps it with deep melodies, subtle phrasing and a clever blend of styles. Aleks' bends, vibrato, note choices and tones are those of a seasoned vet, and her sense of time makes the notes she plays speak with an uncommon authority."

Extravagant features John Blackwell on drums (Prince/D’Angelo), Josh Dunham on bass (Prince), Bobby Sparks (St. Vincent, Snarky Puppy) on keyboards, Randy Brecker (Brecker Brothers) on trumpet, Keith Anderson (Kanye West, Erykah Badu) on sax and Jetro Da Silva (Jamie Foxx/Stevie Wonder) on organ. It was recorded at Beat 5 Studios in Los Angeles and Clear Track Recording Studios in Florida and mixed at the Jungle Room in Glendale, California.

You can check out three Extravagant tracks—"Motel X," "2Cool" and "Crazy"—via the videos below. Enjoy!

For more about Sever (and for more Extravagantvideos), visit alekssever.com and follow along on Facebook and/or Instagram.