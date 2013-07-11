Exclusive Video Premiere: Robert Randolph & The Family Band — "Amped Up"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Amped Up," a new music video by Robert Randolph & the Family Band.

The song is from Lickety Split, the band's new album, which will be released July 16 via Blue Note Records. Lickety Split is the band's first new studio album in three years — and their first for Blue Note.

“This record has elements from all of our earlier records,” Randolph says. “There are cool songs with lots of guitar and we can see the growth of our band in the new recordings.” “With this record we got to reconnect with the originality and creativity that fans fell in love with from the very beginning. This is the music that we started out playing and now that we are back on a roll I’m sure we won’t keep our fans waiting three years for the next album.”

Randolph co-produced the 12-track album and co-wrote nine songs. He has reconnected with songwriting partners such as Drew Ramsey and Shannon Sanders, with whom he composed “Ain’t Nothing Nothing Wrong With That,” plus Tommy Sims, who is best known for “Change The World."

Randolph recorded the album with his longtime bandmates and actual family members, the Family Band, including Marcus Randolph (drums), Danyel Morgan (bass, vocals), Brett Haas (guitar, keys) and Lenesha Randolph (vocals). Special guests on the album include Trombone Shorty and Carlos Santana.

The album was engineered by Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin) and mixed by Jim Scott (Tedeschi Trucks Band).

For more about Robert Randolph & the Family Band, follow them on Facebook.