Listen to Los Straitjackets' Guitar-Packed Nick Lowe Tribute Album

On May 19, Los Straitjackets—aka "America's Instrumentalists"—will release their latest album, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Los Straitjackets, via Yep Roc Records.

The album, as its title implies, is a guitar-packed, instrumental tribute to Nick Lowe—the prolific musician, songwriter and producer best known for a string of hits including "Cruel to Be Kind" and "So It Goes," not to mention his work with Rockpile, Elvis Costello, Graham Parker and many others.

Today, we're presenting the exclusive premiere of the album, which was produced by Neil Brockbank (Lowe’s producer and longtime collaborator)—and you can check it out below.

"Recording these songs reminded me what a great melodist Nick is," says Los Straitjackets guitarist and co-founder Eddie Angel. "Everybody knows he writes great lyrics, but he doesn't always get credit for his amazing melodies. The fact that the songs stand up as instrumentals is proof of that. And I think we managed to bring something new to the songs, which is what you hope to do when you're covering other people's material."

The disc features 13 of Lowe’s most iconic songs, plus contributions by Lowe band member Geraint Watkins on keyboards, Royston Lowe on percussion and a vocal cameo by Nick Lowe on an undisclosed track.

Los Straitjackets—Danny Amis (guitar), Eddie Angel (guitar), Greg Townson (guitar), Pete Curry (bass) and Chris Sprague (drums)—will be hitting the road soon, and you can check out their current tour dates below.

For more about Los Straitjackets, visit straitjackets.com.

LOS STRAITJACKETS TOUR DATES

June 15 – Cat’s Cradle Back Room – Carrboro, NC

June 16 – The Hamilton – Washington, DC

June 17 – Ram’s Head – Annapolis, MD

June 18 – Club Café – Pittsburgh, PA

June 20 – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center – Harrisburg, PA

June 21 – Capital Ale House – Richmond, VA

June 22 – World Café Live – Philadelphia, PA

June 23 – Daryls’ House – Pawling, NY

June 24 – Boulton Center For The Performing Arts – Bay Shore, NY

June 25 – City Winery – New York, NY

June 27 – The Penthouse at One East Avenue – Rochester, NY

June 28 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

June 29 – Southgate House Revival – Newport, KY

June 30 – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI

w/Marshall CrenshawTRACKLISTING:

Shake and Pop

All Men Are Liars

Lately I’ve Let Things Slide

You Inspire Me

Rollers Show

(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

I Read a Lot

Half a Boy and Half a Man

Checkout Time

I Live on a Battlefield

Raging Eyes

Cruel to Be Kind

Heart of the City