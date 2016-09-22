Jimi Hendrix's Death Announcement as Reported by ABC News 46 Years Ago

(Image credit: David Redfern/Getty Images)

Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix died in London 46 years ago this month, on September 18, 1970. He was only 27.

Although all these facts have become common knowledge among music fans, there was a moment when it was actual news—the sort of shocking, earth-shattering announcement that makes you always remember where you were when you heard it.

Check out this actual ABC News announcement of the guitarist's death. Note how the reporter treats rock and pop music as if it's something from another planet, a sign of the generation gap that still distanced the media from a growing segment of the people they were reporting to.