St. Vincent Plays “The Star-Spangled Banner” for NFL Commercial

Here’s a new clip of Ernie Ball Music Man signature artist St. Vincent performing her own guitar-based version of the National Anthem in an NFL ad. If you watched the Olympics, you might've already seen the commercial.

St. Vincent—aka Annie Clark—shares, “So I decided to do a version that was a little bit bendy, and a little bit manic, or off-kilter to represent the idea of what it means to be American, and how we’re going to be the best version of ourselves in the future in the kind of turbulent times in which we live.”

Below, watch Annie play her signature Ernie Ball Music Man model and talk about how much she loves the Dallas Cowboys, plus the NFL commercial featuring her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

