Suicide Silence Producer Steve Evetts on Choosing the Right Guitar for Recording —Video

Choosing the right guitar for recording a track is an essential step in getting a solid track. You want your guitarist to choose a guitar that feels right — and that's the right guitar for the track.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video from a CreativeLive course called “Studio Pass with Steve Evetts.” In the clip, which you can check out below, producer Steve Evetts (Saves The Day, Suicide Silence) shares tips for selecting the guitar that will give you the sound you want.

He and guitarist Ben Weinman (Dillinger Escape Plan) also cover some options for getting a good guitar for a good price and making do with what you have.

Get more tips for making your studio time count right here. For more about CreativeLive, visit creativelive.com.