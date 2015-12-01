Holiday 2015 Guitar World: Keith Richards' Latest Solo Victory, Iron Maiden, Deafheaven, Holiday Gift Guide and More

The all-new Holiday 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s Holiday 2015 issue features Keith Richards! The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist revisits his musical roots with a new solo album, Crosseyed Heart, and documentary film, Under the Influence.

Plus ...

• Deafheaven: With New Bermuda, the darlings of the American black metal scene continue their rise to prominence.

• Iron Maiden: In this interview with the triple-ax attack of Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers, the men of Maiden discuss the making of the new Book of Souls double album and the resilience of singer Bruce Dickinson after a recent cancer scare.

• The Beatles’ love affair with the Epiphone Casino. How John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison fell in love with the Casino and made it their guitar of choice during the height of Beatlemania.

• Holiday Gift Guide: Guitar World presents the most rocking collection of holiday gifts ever!

• Tune Ups: Kirk Hammett, Doyle, For Today, Richie Kotzen, Devil You Know, Trivium, SayWeCanFly and more!

• Soundcheck: Boss, Jericho Guitars, Digitech, Epiphone, Kiesel, Seymour Duncan.

For this month's gear-review and lesson videos, head here.

The all-new Holiday 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.