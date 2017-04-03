His Majesty: John Petrucci on How Decades of Performance Led to His New Signature Guitar

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man have been cranking out some great video content as of late, and the new clip we’re sharing today is no different.

Behold a new short documentary focusing on Dream Theater's John Petrucci and the inspiration behind the Monarchy Majesty, Ernie Ball Music Man’s new John Petrucci Signature Series.

“The design really focuses on making the guitar something that gets out of your way in so many ways—and lets you be the best guitar player you could be,” Petrucci says in the film. “[We wanted to] really take it to the next level…and create something nobody has done before.”

The 2017 Ernie Ball Music Man Monarchy Majesty series guitars feature a new high-gloss finish with a striking flamed maple shield seated in a lightweight mahogany body. The glossy translucent finish on the front paired with a matte finish on the back combines luxurious aesthetics with smooth playability and feel.

Equipped with DiMarzio Sonic Ecstasy pickups and a piezo bridge, the Monarchy Majesty series offers a versatile palette of tones. Available in four new finishes: Black Knight, Majestic Purple, Royal Red and Imperial Blue.

For more information, visit music-man.com.