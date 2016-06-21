Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry Rock 'Experience PRS'

Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry and John Hiatt were among the many artists who performed at this year's annual "Experience PRS" event in Stevensville, Maryland.

This year's event, which saw record attendance and raised more than $8,000 for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, took place June 3 and 4.

Below, you can see a gallery of some of the performances—and some of the best-looking gear—featured at the event. Enjoy!