Tabs: The Beatles "Fixing A Hole"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Fixing A Hole" by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Fixing A Hole”
Album: Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
I'm fixing a hole where the rain gets in
And stops my mind from wandering
Where will it go
I'm filling the cracks that ran through the door
And kept my mind from wandering
Where will it go
And it really doesn't matter if I'm wrong
I'm right
Where I belong I'm right
Where I belong.
See the people standing there who disagree and never win
And wonder why they don't get in my door.
I'm painting my room in the colourful way
And when my mind is wandering
There I will go.
And it really doesn't matter if
I'm wrong I'm right
Where I belong I'm right
Where I belong.
Silly people run around they worry me
And never ask me why they don't get past my door.
I'm taking the time for a number of things
That weren't important yesterday
And I still go.
I'm fixing a hole where the rain gets in
And stops my mind from wandering
Where it will go.
Tune your guitar a half step down and
(Tune low E string to D# for the solo guitar)
F# C#aug5 F#m7 F#m6
e|-9--9- -9--9- -9--9- 9---9-|-9--9- -9--9- 9----- ------|------ ------|
B|11-11--11-11--10-10-10--10-|10-10--10-10-10------------|-------------|
G|11-11--11-11--10-10-10--10-|-9--9---9--9--8------------|-------------|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|-------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9------------9------------|-------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------------------|-------------|
I'm
F# C#aug5 F#m7 F#m6
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
fixing a hole where the rain gets in and
F#m7 F#m6
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
stops my mind from wandering where it will
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
go
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
I'm
e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|
G|-------11-----11------9-P-8|---------------------------|
D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|
A|--------------------------9|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
filling the cracks that ran through the door and
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
kept my mind from wandering where it will
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
go
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
And it
e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|
G|-------11-----11------9----|8--------------------------|
D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|9--------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
F# C#7sus2 F# C#7sus2
e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|
B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------4------4-----|
G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------4------4-----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------4------4-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
really doesn't matter If I'm wrong I'm right where I be..
F# C#7sus2 F#
e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 6----- 6-----|
B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------7------7-----|
G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------8------6-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
long I'm right where I belong
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|-------3------2------0-----|
C# G# C# G#
e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|
B|6------6------4------5-----|6------6------4------4-----|
G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------5------5-----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|4------4-------------------|4------4-------------------|
E|--------------4------4-----|--------------4------4-----|
See the people standing there who disagree and never win and
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D|------------6--------------|------------6--------------|
A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4-----/-8-----------------6|
D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------5----/-9----|
C# G# C#
e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|
G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------6------6-----|
D|---------------------------|6------6------6------6-----|
A|4------4-------------------|4------4------6------8-----|
E|--------------4------4-----|---------------------------|
wonder why they don't get in my door I'm
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|------------------6-6B8-R-7R
D|------------6--------------|--------6---8--9-----------|
A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4----8---------------------|
D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------------------|
F# C#aug5 F#m7 F#m6
e|-9---- ------ ------ -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|11-------------------10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|11-------------------10----|-9------9------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
painting my room in the colourful way and
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|6--------------------------|---------------------------|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
F#m7 F#m6
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-----------------9-12----|
E|---------------9-----------|------------9--------------|
when my mind is wandering there I will
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|----------------------7----|
A|-9-----------------9-12----|-9-----------------9-------|
E|------------9--------------|------------9--------------|
go
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|----------------------7----|
A|-9-----------------9-12----|-9-----------------9-------|
E|------------9--------------|------------9--------------|
e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|
G|-------11-----11------9----|8--------------------------|
D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|9--------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
Solo
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B/11-------------------10----|-----------10--------------|
G/11---------9---------------|--/-11---------------11----|
D/11-------------------------|--------------11-----------|
A|---------------------------|-------------------------12|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|----10---------------------|
G|-------------------------11|---------------------------|
D|----11------------11-------|---------------------------|
A|--------9-----12-----------|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D|------------7/11---7-------|---------------------------|
A|-----7H9------------------9|-----7------6------4------2|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-----0---------------------|---------------------------|
D#------------3------1---/--3|---------------------------|
And it
e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|
B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------4------4-----|
G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------4------4-----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------4------4-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
really doesn't matter If I'm wrong I'm right where I belong
e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 6----- 6-----|
B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------7------7-----|
G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------8------6-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
I'm right where I belong
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|-------3------2------0-----|
e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|
B|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------4------4-----|
G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------5------5-----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|4------4-------------------|4------4-------------------|
E|--------------4------4-----|--------------4------4-----|
Silly people run around They worry me and never ask me why
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D|------------6--------------|------------6--------------|
A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4-----/-8-----------------6|
D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------5----/-9----|
e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|
G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------6------6-----|
D|---------------------------|6------6------6------6-----|
A|4------4-------------------|4------4------6------8-----|
E|--------------4------4-----|---------------------------
don't get past my door I'm
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|---------------------------|------------------6-6B8-R-7R
D|------------6--------------|--------6---8--9-----------|
A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4----8---------------------|
D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------------------|
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
taking the time for a number of things that
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|6--------------------------|---------------------------|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
weren't important yesterday and I still
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
go
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
I'm
e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|
G|-------11-----11------9----|8--------------------------|
D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|
A|---------------------------|9--------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
fixing a hole where the rain gets in and
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
stops my mind from wandering where it will
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
go where it will
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
go
e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|
G|-------11-----11------9-\-8|---------------------------|
D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|
A|--------------------------9|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
I'm
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
fixing a hole where the rain gets in and
e|-9---9 ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10--10-----10--------------|---------------------------|
G|-----------11-----11--9---9|-8---8---------------------|
D|------------------11-11--11|-9---8---------------------|
A|---------------------------|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
..........................Fade.........................
e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|
B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|
G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|
D|---------------------------|---------------------------|
A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|
E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|
stops my mind from wandering where it will
e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|
G|-------11-----11------9-\-8|---------------------------|
D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|
A|--------------------------9|---------------------------|
D#---------------------------|---------------------------|
.......................................................
B Bend
R Release
/ slide up
\ slide down
H hammer-on
P pull-off
~ vibrato
+ harmonic
x Mute note
. - play note like a dot in standard notation
^ - ties two notes together