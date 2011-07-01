Tabs: The Beatles "Fixing A Hole"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Fixing A Hole”

Album: Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band

I'm fixing a hole where the rain gets in

And stops my mind from wandering

Where will it go

I'm filling the cracks that ran through the door

And kept my mind from wandering

Where will it go

And it really doesn't matter if I'm wrong

I'm right

Where I belong I'm right

Where I belong.

See the people standing there who disagree and never win

And wonder why they don't get in my door.

I'm painting my room in the colourful way

And when my mind is wandering

There I will go.

And it really doesn't matter if

I'm wrong I'm right

Where I belong I'm right

Where I belong.

Silly people run around they worry me

And never ask me why they don't get past my door.

I'm taking the time for a number of things

That weren't important yesterday

And I still go.

I'm fixing a hole where the rain gets in

And stops my mind from wandering

Where it will go.

Tune your guitar a half step down and

(Tune low E string to D# for the solo guitar)

F# C#aug5 F#m7 F#m6

e|-9--9- -9--9- -9--9- 9---9-|-9--9- -9--9- 9----- ------|------ ------|

B|11-11--11-11--10-10-10--10-|10-10--10-10-10------------|-------------|

G|11-11--11-11--10-10-10--10-|-9--9---9--9--8------------|-------------|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|-------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9------------9------------|-------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------------------|-------------|

I'm

F# C#aug5 F#m7 F#m6

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

fixing a hole where the rain gets in and

F#m7 F#m6

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

stops my mind from wandering where it will

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

go

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

I'm

e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|

G|-------11-----11------9-P-8|---------------------------|

D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|

A|--------------------------9|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

filling the cracks that ran through the door and

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

kept my mind from wandering where it will

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

go

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

And it

e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|

G|-------11-----11------9----|8--------------------------|

D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|9--------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

F# C#7sus2 F# C#7sus2

e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|

B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------4------4-----|

G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------4------4-----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------4------4-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

really doesn't matter If I'm wrong I'm right where I be..

F# C#7sus2 F#

e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 6----- 6-----|

B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------7------7-----|

G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------8------6-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

long I'm right where I belong

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|-------3------2------0-----|

C# G# C# G#

e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|

B|6------6------4------5-----|6------6------4------4-----|

G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------5------5-----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|4------4-------------------|4------4-------------------|

E|--------------4------4-----|--------------4------4-----|

See the people standing there who disagree and never win and

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D|------------6--------------|------------6--------------|

A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4-----/-8-----------------6|

D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------5----/-9----|

C# G# C#

e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|

G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------6------6-----|

D|---------------------------|6------6------6------6-----|

A|4------4-------------------|4------4------6------8-----|

E|--------------4------4-----|---------------------------|

wonder why they don't get in my door I'm

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|------------------6-6B8-R-7R

D|------------6--------------|--------6---8--9-----------|

A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4----8---------------------|

D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------------------|

F# C#aug5 F#m7 F#m6

e|-9---- ------ ------ -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|11-------------------10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|11-------------------10----|-9------9------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

painting my room in the colourful way and

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|6--------------------------|---------------------------|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

F#m7 F#m6

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-----------------9-12----|

E|---------------9-----------|------------9--------------|

when my mind is wandering there I will

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|----------------------7----|

A|-9-----------------9-12----|-9-----------------9-------|

E|------------9--------------|------------9--------------|

go

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|----------------------7----|

A|-9-----------------9-12----|-9-----------------9-------|

E|------------9--------------|------------9--------------|

e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|

G|-------11-----11------9----|8--------------------------|

D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|9--------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

Solo

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B/11-------------------10----|-----------10--------------|

G/11---------9---------------|--/-11---------------11----|

D/11-------------------------|--------------11-----------|

A|---------------------------|-------------------------12|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|----10---------------------|

G|-------------------------11|---------------------------|

D|----11------------11-------|---------------------------|

A|--------9-----12-----------|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D|------------7/11---7-------|---------------------------|

A|-----7H9------------------9|-----7------6------4------2|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-----0---------------------|---------------------------|

D#------------3------1---/--3|---------------------------|

And it

e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|

B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------4------4-----|

G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------4------4-----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------4------4-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

really doesn't matter If I'm wrong I'm right where I belong

e|6----- 6----- 4----- 4-----|6----- 6----- 6----- 6-----|

B|7------7------4------4-----|7------7------7------7-----|

G|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|9------9------4------4-----|9------9------8------6-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

I'm right where I belong

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|-------3------2------0-----|

e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|

B|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------4------4-----|

G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------5------5-----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|4------4-------------------|4------4-------------------|

E|--------------4------4-----|--------------4------4-----|

Silly people run around They worry me and never ask me why

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D|------------6--------------|------------6--------------|

A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4-----/-8-----------------6|

D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------5----/-9----|

e|4----- 4----- 4----- 4-----|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|6------6------4------4-----|6------6------6------6-----|

G|6------6------5------5-----|6------6------6------6-----|

D|---------------------------|6------6------6------6-----|

A|4------4-------------------|4------4------6------8-----|

E|--------------4------4-----|---------------------------

don't get past my door I'm

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|---------------------------|------------------6-6B8-R-7R

D|------------6--------------|--------6---8--9-----------|

A|-4----/-8-----------------6|4----8---------------------|

D#---------------5----/-9----|---------------------------|

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

taking the time for a number of things that

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|6--------------------------|---------------------------|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

weren't important yesterday and I still

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

go

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

I'm

e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|

G|-------11-----11------9----|8--------------------------|

D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|

A|---------------------------|9--------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

fixing a hole where the rain gets in and

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

stops my mind from wandering where it will

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

go where it will

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

go

e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|

G|-------11-----11------9-\-8|---------------------------|

D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|

A|--------------------------9|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

I'm

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|11-----11-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|11-----11-----10-----10----|-9------9------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

fixing a hole where the rain gets in and

e|-9---9 ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10--10-----10--------------|---------------------------|

G|-----------11-----11--9---9|-8---8---------------------|

D|------------------11-11--11|-9---8---------------------|

A|---------------------------|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

..........................Fade.........................

e|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|-9---- -9---- -9---- -9----|

B|10-----10-----10-----10----|10-----10-----10-----10----|

G|-9------9------9------9----|-8------8------8------8----|

D|---------------------------|---------------------------|

A|-9-------------------------|-9-------------------------|

E|---------------9-----------|---------------9-----------|

stops my mind from wandering where it will

e|-9---- ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|10-----10------------------|---------------------------|

G|-------11-----11------9-\-8|---------------------------|

D|--------------11------7----|---------------------------|

A|--------------------------9|---------------------------|

D#---------------------------|---------------------------|

.......................................................

B Bend

R Release

/ slide up

\ slide down

H hammer-on

P pull-off

~ vibrato

+ harmonic

x Mute note

. - play note like a dot in standard notation

^ - ties two notes together