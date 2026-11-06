The ultimate power chord guide: essential shapes for every genre

Power chords are one of the first things we learn as beginner guitarists as these easy-to-fret two note chords are the building blocks of countless classic riffs across rock, punk, pop, and funk.

But don’t let their simplicity fool you, they are more than just a shortcut to learning songs quickly or sounding heavy. They’re a versatile, genre-spanning tool that every guitarist can harness in new and creative ways.

In this lesson, you're not just learning power chords. You're unlocking their full creative potential across five distinct genres, each defined by its string set, pitch range and stylistic context.

From the thunder of doom metal on the lowest string to the clean, rhythmic shimmer of soul and yacht rock on higher strings, you'll learn how power chords change character and function based on where and how you play them.

You'll learn four key fretboard zones (ie string groupings), in open and closed positions, each anchored by a different string (from the low sixth up to the higher third) supplying the root. Plus you'll appreciate the most effective shapes for each zone and how they’re used across genres.

For example, doom and metal genres (think Metallica and Slayer) lean on low-pitched, sixth string rooted power chords to create massive weight and tight, muted aggression. Rock (think Aerosmith and Extreme) typically favors fifth string rooted shapes for driving riffs and rhythmic punch with a characteristic bright tonal snap.

Then over to 80s yacht rock/AOR (eg Richard Marx, Kenny Loggins, Glenn Frey, Huey Lewis and The News) which often utilizes fourth string rooted chords at mid-pitch ranges to create punchy, studio-friendly rhythms with extensions and color tones for rich harmony.

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And finally, you'll see how soul and funk stretches the limits, using third string rooted power chords as double-stops or three-note variants for rhythmic hits or melodic punctuation. Think George Benson’s pop interpretation of Wes Montgomery’s octave ideas into more fluid, harmonic comping, or Nile Rodgers’ trademark rhythm style.

For the love of power chords, from 80s pop to thrash metal - YouTube Watch On

You’ll also dive into creative variations, like inverted voicings, sliding 4ths, sus2 extensions, and even the occasional flat 5. These give your power chords more life, color and musicality, even when you’re still only using two or three notes.

Whether you’re tracking heavy riffs, writing pop hooks, or clean soul comping, this is your guide to unlocking the full expressive potential of the humble power chord.

So, what exactly is a power chord?

At its core, a power chord contains just two notes: the root and the fifth. This makes them technically dyads (two notes) rather than full chords (which would require three notes such as a triad).

They are written as “5” after the note name (eg A5, D5) because they only contain the root and fifth.

Since they lack the third, the note that determines whether a chord is major or minor, power chords are harmonically neutral. This means they’re perfect for navigating the fretboard quickly as a beginner, without worrying about playing the correct major and minor chords in each key. But this is just the beginning.

Because they’re tonally simple, they hold up incredibly well under distortion, overdrive, or fuzz, which is why they’re a mainstay in punk, metal, and hard rock. This is because the distance between the root and the fifth is a perfect 5th. After the octave, the perfect 5th is the most harmonically stable interval in western music.

ESSENTIAL POWER CHORD SHAPES

Four open power chords that feature the root notes on open strings - E5, A5, D5 and G5 (Image credit: Dre DiMura)

Four moveable power chords that can be played all over the fretboard without using open strings - A5, D5, G5 and C5 (Image credit: Dre DiMura)

Open position power chords (1:26 in video)

Let’s start with the open power chord positions down at the low frets. Beginning on the sixth string, you have the E5 power chord shape across the sixth, fifth and fourth strings. This shape is common in rock and metal, and offers a dense, bass heavy timbre.

If you mirror the same exact shape across the fifth, fourth and third strings, you get the A5 power chord. This grouping sounds a bit snappier and brighter, making it a mainstay in roots and riff-rock.

Moving on to the fourth, third and second strings, you need to adjust the fingering to compensate for the major 3rd interval found between the third and second strings in standard tuning. The guitar is mainly tuned in 4ths, with this exception. To maintain the root-fifth-octave distance across these three strings, you’ll need to shift your fourth finger up by one semitone/one fret. You should recognize this shape as a fragment of the D major open chord shape from the CAGED system.

Finally, there's the open G power chord across the higher third, second and first strings. Again, you’ll need to adjust the fingering to compensate for the tuning difference across the higher strings.

Image 1 of 5 E5 power chord (Image credit: Dre DiMura) E5 power chord E5 power chord (smaller version) (Image credit: Dre DiMura) E5 power chord (smaller version) A5 power chord (Image credit: Dre DiMura) A5 power chord D5 power chord (Image credit: Dre DiMura) D5 power chord G5 power chord (Image credit: Dre DiMura) G5 power chord Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Moveable power chords (3:38 in video)

Just like full open chords, power chords can be moved around the neck using a barre. For these positions, the first finger takes the place of the “zero” fret (ie behind the nut), to adapt open power chord voicings to closed positions, allowing us to move them around the neck.

The E5 shape can be moved up the fingerboard to give you a new power chord with the root note on each fret: eg A5 at the 5th fret (see the first diagram below). For this shape, use your first finger to fret the root note, and your third and fourth fingers to play the fifth and octave.

For the A5 shape, you can mirror the same position across the fifth, fourth and third string set. On the 5th fret for instance, you’d get a D5 power chord (see the second diagram below).

The D5 shape (using the fourth, third and second strings) has lots of potential for harmonic embellishments. The G5 diagram below is a good one to try out. You may be familiar with this shape if you’re into playing '80s metal, as it appears heavily in songs like Bark At the Moon and Hot For Teacher.

Finally, you have the G5 shape (third, second and first) strings in the closed position. Check out the C5 diagram below. For this position, barre the fourth finger to hit the 5th and octave. This shape is rarely used in its entirety with many guitarists opting to leave out the low root note and play just the top two notes, creating an inversion. We’ll discuss this more in the examples.

Image 1 of 4 A5 power chord (moveable) (Image credit: Dre DiMura) A5 power chord (moveable) D5 power chord (moveable) (Image credit: Dre DiMura) D5 power chord (moveable) G5 power chord (moveable) (Image credit: Dre DiMura) G5 power chord (moveable) C5 power chord (moveable) (Image credit: Dre DiMura) C5 power chord (moveable) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

MUSIC EXAMPLES

Example 1. Doom Metal Zone - power chords on the lowest strings (4:42 in video)

This is where heavy lives. Power chords rooted on the low sixth and fifth strings are your go-to for metal and hard rock. The tone is thick and punchy, and this position is ideal for palm muting and alternate picking. This example includes sixth/fifth/fourth strings power chords, chromatic movement, a flat 5 (dim5) chord for added tension, and some arpeggiated voicings to break up the wall of sound.

If you lower the fifth in a power chord by one fret, you get the flat 5 (tritone or diminished 5th interval), often used in heavy music. This is still technically a power chord, as it contains two notes (root and diminished fifth). You can use this voicing occasionally for some added tension in your riffing - see bar 3, beat 3&.

This example perfectly illustrates why power chords work so well with high-gain and distorted tones. Overdrive and distortion pedals introduce 'intermodulation distortion' to your guitar sound. It generates and emphasizes harmonic frequencies above the fundamental pitches you are playing.

The more notes you squeeze into the chord, the more unpleasant intermodulation distortion occurs, which is why six-string open chord shapes sound really wonky with a ton of grit. The frequencies emphasized when using power chords agree with each other and eliminate any clashing, making them perfect for high-gain riffs.

Example 1 (Image credit: Dre DiMura)

Example 2. The Rock Zone – power chords on the fifth, fourth and third strings (6:51 in video)

This zone is the engine room of classic rock, alt rock, and pop-punk. It’s brighter and punchier, with more snap and honk than the doom zone.

This example includes inverted power chords using two strings (fifth below the root) and introduces a sus2/add9 voicing (last two arpeggios at the end of bar 8). These add harmonic color to your sound: think Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Police, Extreme or The Foo Fighters: rhythmic, riff-driven, and dynamic.

Speaking of inverted power chords, you may already be familiar with this fourth and third string double-stop fingering if you’ve learned songs like Smoke On the Water or Layla. This dyad flips the root and fifth low to high voicing to instead sound a perfect fourth.

Many guitarists choose to use this inversion instead of the full root-fifth-octave voicing, especially on these strings, as it shifts your finger position and gives more room to riff through the pentatonic scale.

Example 2 (Image credit: Dre DiMura)

Example 2 (continued) (Image credit: Dre DiMura)

Example 3. The Yacht Rock Zone - power chords on the fourth, third and second strings (11:04 in video)

Don’t overlook the middle of the neck! Power chords with the root on the fourth string have a very punchy tone, be it using a rock tone (eg Steve Lukather) or edge of breakup tone (eg Bryan Adams). This zone is also perfect for chorus-soaked arpeggios, pop arrangements, and '80s radio rock, but it's equally at home in glam and classic rock.

What makes this example interesting is you will be playing add9 and major 7 chords based off the moveable power chord shapes shown earlier. When you play these clock how rich and sophisticated they sound.

The hard rock application in this zone is covered in songs like Bark At the Moon and Hot For Teacher, while you’ll see the soft-rock application in the music of Bryan Adams, The Eagles and Toto.

The wider stretch opens up your first finger to barre and add the 9th scale degree on the first string, while the fourth is now free to shift down one fret to the major 7th. You can also start grabbing more complex triad inversions from this base position like F minor/A♭(see bar 7 into 8).

All of this makes the fourth/third/second string zone arguably the most adaptable. It sounds great live, in the studio, across many genres and styles, and with different guitar tones from DI'd chiming cleans to 5150 amp fuelled metal.

Example 3 (Image credit: Dre DiMura)

Example 4. The Funk & Soul Zone - power chords on the third, second and first strings (14:25 in video)

Your final zone is all about feel and groove. This position is the gold standard for funk, R&B, and neo-soul. Inspired by players like Nile Rodgers and George Benson, this example shows how to slide shapes through the pentatonic scale, use chromatic approaches, and comp with syncopation.

Many guitarists favor this position when comping because it sits above a band's lower register instruments such as bass and keys. The overall blend then allows for a wider spread of frequencies in a song's arrangement.

Guitarists in this zone often drop the low root note on the third string and play just an inverted double-stop dyad on the top two strings. This provides a perfect fourth double-stop, used by players from Steve Cropper to Curtis Mayfield and Nile Rodgers to SRV. Certainly, this slinky and easily moveable shape can brighten up any rhythm part or add bombastic bounce to your solo.

Example 4 (Image credit: Dre DiMura)