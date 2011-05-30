Funeral For A Friend Post New Video For "Broken Foundation"

Post-hardcore veterans Funeral For A Friend have recently posted a video for their track "Broken Foundation." The song is the third single from the Welsh band's latest effort Welcome Home Armageddon, which was released on March 14 of this year. Check out the video for "Broken Foundation" below.

Welcome Home Armageddon is the band's fifth full-length studio album and follow-up to 2008's Memory and Humanity. Funeral For A Friend also released an EP in 2010 entitled The Young and Defenceless.

(Photo: Tom Barnes)