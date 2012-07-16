Green Day Premiere New Single, "Oh Love"

Green Day have just released the first single from their upcoming new album, ¡Uno! Check out the official lyric video for "Oh Love" below.

¡Uno! is the first of three albums the band will be releasing over a six-month period. ¡Uno! is set for release on September 24, while ¡Dos! and ¡Tré! will be released November 12 and January 14, 2013, respectively.

"We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives," said the band earlier this year. "This is the best music we've ever written, and the songs just keep coming. Instead of making one album, we are making a three-album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can't help ourselves ... we are going epic as fuck!"