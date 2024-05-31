Guitar World deals of the week: $250 off a Breedlove, $100 off a Gretsch plus get an EHX pedal for less than $40

Last week we saw some absolutely killer Memorial Day deals and while the majority of those sales have ended, there are still some leftovers knocking around to whet your appetite. As usual, the Guitar World team has been searching far and wide for the best bargains for guitarists from all the major retailers, and we've got some corkers for you this week.
If you're after a new pedal you've got just one day from the time this article was published to pick one up with up to 40% off at Sweetwater. Covering everything from big hitters like Electro Harmonix and Universal Audio to more out-there options from Catalinbread and Beetronics, the sale ends on May 31st so it really is your last chance to pick something up.
Editor's picks
Gretsch G2217 Junior Jet Club: $399.99, $299.99
This stunning-looking Gretsch G2217 Streamliner Junior Jet Club has got a massive $100 discount over at Musician's Friend. The bound body and neck add a touch of class to its looks, while the mid-focused humbuckers deliver exceptional tones for rock with excellent articulation across all the strings, great for vintage or modern sounds.
EHX Pocket Metal Muff: Was $55, now $38.50
In what's probably one of the cheapest pedal deals we've seen this year on a big brand, the Electro-Harmonix Pocket Metal Muff has been discounted by $16.50 taking it's price well below the $40 mark. Despite it's moniker this pedal is great for fuzz and overdrive sounds as well as delivering a Metal Zone-esque sound when you need it to. With no tone control it relies on a switch for mid-scooping, but we still found it was easy to get a variety of sounds out of it.
Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229, now $207
Positive Grid has launched an early Father's Day sale with loads of savings on smart amps, including our personal favorite the Spark Mini. With a $22 discount, it's down to just above the $200 mark, and we love that it's small enough to fit nicely on a busy desktop, yet big enough to deliver room-filling sound and plenty of low-end when you need it.
Breedlove Pursuit Exotic: Was $749, now $499
The Breedlove Pursuit Exotic is a stunning-looking instrument and for us, the brand doesn't get enough plaudits for its playability. We've had our hands on Pursuit Exotic and it's got that electric guitar playability from the neck and a lovely open voice from the unusual Myrtlewood tonewood.
Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro: $199, $99.50
Sitting at half its usual cost, a huge $99.50 discount on NI's excellent Guitar Rig 7 Pro is an amazing discount if you're looking for a guitar amp simulator software. Packed with some fantastic presets, a huge range of effects, and stunning new amp and cab models, this hugely underrated piece of software is an absolute steal at this price.