Guitar World deals of the week: $250 off a Breedlove, $100 off a Gretsch plus get an EHX pedal for less than $40

Last week we saw some absolutely killer Memorial Day deals and while the majority of those sales have ended, there are still some leftovers knocking around to whet your appetite. As usual, the Guitar World team has been searching far and wide for the best bargains for guitarists from all the major retailers, and we've got some corkers for you this week.

If you're after a new pedal you've got just one day from the time this article was published to pick one up with up to 40% off at Sweetwater. Covering everything from big hitters like Electro Harmonix and Universal Audio to more out-there options from Catalinbread and Beetronics, the sale ends on May 31st so it really is your last chance to pick something up.

Guitar Center's Memorial Day sales are over, but you can still grab yourself up to 35% off acoustic guitars until June. We've spotted models from Fender, Martin, Taylor, Gibson, and Yamaha, making it a great sale if you're after a top-quality acoustic.

Musician's Friend are running a similar sale, except their focus is on electric guitars. There's no top-line discount but we spotted some incredible deals, including $500 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional, as well as excellent savings on Fender, Epiphone, Sterling by Music Man, and Gretsch amongst many others.

Positive Grid launched their Father's Day sale earlier this week too, with superb savings on a range of their smart amps and software. With up to 40% off across the sale it's a great opportunity to bag a Spark smart amp for less, as well as pickup BIAS FX 2 and their Riff audio interface for less.

Finally, Native Instruments launched their Summer of Sound sale with 50% off a huge range of software, synth plugins for just $19, and some select discounts on their hardware too. It's mainly aimed at electronic music creators but if you're looking to expand your home studio it's a great opportunity to pick up software for less, including NI's Guitar Rig 7 Pro for half price at just $99.50.

That's your lot for sales this week, but as usual, we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you below. Make sure to check back next week for bargains and have a great weekend!

Editor's picks

Gretsch G2217 Junior Jet Club: $399.99, $299.99

This stunning-looking Gretsch G2217 Streamliner Junior Jet Club has got a massive $100 discount over at Musician's Friend. The bound body and neck add a touch of class to its looks, while the mid-focused humbuckers deliver exceptional tones for rock with excellent articulation across all the strings, great for vintage or modern sounds.

EHX Pocket Metal Muff: Was $55, now $38.50

In what's probably one of the cheapest pedal deals we've seen this year on a big brand, the Electro-Harmonix Pocket Metal Muff has been discounted by $16.50 taking it's price well below the $40 mark. Despite it's moniker this pedal is great for fuzz and overdrive sounds as well as delivering a Metal Zone-esque sound when you need it to. With no tone control it relies on a switch for mid-scooping, but we still found it was easy to get a variety of sounds out of it.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229, now $207

Positive Grid has launched an early Father's Day sale with loads of savings on smart amps, including our personal favorite the Spark Mini. With a $22 discount, it's down to just above the $200 mark, and we love that it's small enough to fit nicely on a busy desktop, yet big enough to deliver room-filling sound and plenty of low-end when you need it.

Breedlove Pursuit Exotic: Was $749, now $499

The Breedlove Pursuit Exotic is a stunning-looking instrument and for us, the brand doesn't get enough plaudits for its playability. We've had our hands on Pursuit Exotic and it's got that electric guitar playability from the neck and a lovely open voice from the unusual Myrtlewood tonewood.

Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro: $199, $99.50

Sitting at half its usual cost, a huge $99.50 discount on NI's excellent Guitar Rig 7 Pro is an amazing discount if you're looking for a guitar amp simulator software. Packed with some fantastic presets, a huge range of effects, and stunning new amp and cab models, this hugely underrated piece of software is an absolute steal at this price.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature