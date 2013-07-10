Korn to Release New Album, 'The Paradigm Shift,' October 1

Korn will release their 11th studio album, The Paradigm Shift, October 1 via Prospect Park.

The album marks the return of co-founding guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. It will be his first album with Korn since 2003's Take a Look in the Mirror. The album also is the followup to 2011's dubstep/metal hybrid, The Path of Totality, which was named Revolver's "Album of the Year."

The album's title has special significance for the members of Korn.

"It's a term encompassing different perspectives," says guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer. "You can view a piece of art from one angle and it takes on a certain image. If you look from another angle, it's a completely different image. We liken that to Korn in 2013. With Head back in the fold, all of the elements fans have loved since day one are there, but we're interpreting them from a new perspective. It's a bigger, brighter and bolder Korn."

The Paradigm Shift represents the first time Korn have worked with producer Don Gilmore [Linkin Park’s The Hybrid Theory, etc.], who recorded the album with the band at Buck Owens' studio in their hometown (Bakersfield, California) and at Los Angeles' NRG Recording Studios.

Korn recently embarked on a reunion tour stateside, headlining the sold-out Rock on the Range festival, which drew more than 40,000 fans in Columbus, Ohio, and making stops at Rocklahoma and other events. Korn are now raging across Europe, playing main-stage spots at Download, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park and more.

