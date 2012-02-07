Metallica Announce Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica have headlined just about every festival in the world -- except their own.

That's right, Metallica have just announced the Orion Music + More festival, which includes 22 bands and comedians over two days. The festival will take place on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can replay the announcement below.

Metallica will headline both nights, with "special set lists" both nights, one night being the Black Album -- 1991's Metallica -- played in its entirety, the other being all of Ride the Lightning.

"Metallica has invited 22+ of their favorite artists from across the music and comedy spectrum to the inaugural Orion Music + More," says an official statement. "More than just music, the festival will also feature a lifestyle element showcasing the band's individual interests - and allowing fans to interact directly with each of the band members. More details soon!"

So far, the lineup for their first-ever Orion Music + More festival is: Arctic Monkeys, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, The Gaslight Anthem, Cage The Elephant, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Hot Snakes, Titus Andronicus, Gary Clark Jr., Lucero, Roky Erickson, The Black Angels, The Sword, A Place to Bury Strangers and Liturgy. More bands will be announced soon.

"We've had the idea of doing our own lifestyle festival with lots of diverse music and fun and games for years," said drummer Lars Ulrich. "Finally this year, all the practical ducks lined up in a row, and we are beyond psyched to bring Orion to our fans, friends and the curious."

If this year's festival go well, the band hope to make this an annual event.

You can get more info here.

