The Black Friday deals are heating up, with Sweetwater offering up to a massive 80% off guitar gear

The Black Friday guitar deals are gathering pace for 2022, but for us, the best action is taking place at Sweetwater right now. The music retail giant has just launched its official Black Friday event, which promises up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab).

This sale covers everything you can imagine, from guitars and amps to pedals, accessories and even recording gear. Most of your favorite brands are represented too, including D'Angelico, Martin, Fender, Music Man and Blackstar, so you'll be sure to find something you like.

(opens in new tab) Sweetwater Black Friday Sale: Up to 80% off (opens in new tab)

The Sweetwater Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) have started with a bang. The retailer is slashing hundreds off everything from Schecter guitars and Egnater amps to guitar pedals, basses, and recording equipment.

Among the slew of great savings is the fabulous Egnater Tweaker-15 stack, which was $949.98, and is now only $499.99 (opens in new tab)! Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this really is a boutique-level tube head and cab for less than $500! Pumping out a surprisingly loud 15 watts - via two 6V6 tubes - this super versatile amplifier is a must-have for those seeking a do-it-all rig for the home, studio or stage.

Perhaps you require a little more juice from your on-stage companion, well, in that case, you'll want to look at the brilliant, Blackstar HT Club 40 MkII (opens in new tab), which is down to only $649.99. One of the most popular guitar amps on the gigging circuit, this versatile, all-tube tone machine now has a massive $350 off.

Of course, there are also plenty of six-strigs on offer as well, with the stylish Relish Trinity seeing a mind-blowing $750 knocked off the price (opens in new tab), and the absolutely stunning Sterling By Music Man Jason Richardson Signature (opens in new tab), which has $150 off, right now.

This sale will run until 27 November, and we're expecting more offers to be added in the days between now and then. After that, we're expecting the Cyber Monday offers to kick in - so be sure to keep it glued to our Sweetwater Black Friday deals page for all the information you need to grab a bargain.

