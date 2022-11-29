These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software

Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.

If you missed out on that killer new addition to your guitar collection, that amp you always wanted or a new bit of studio software, there's no need to worry - there are plenty of deals still available to take advantage of. In fact, a few retailers, such as Guitar Center (opens in new tab), Musician's Friend (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab), have even extended their sales into a full 'Cyber Week'.

We've rounded up what we think are the very best deals that are still available today and if you still haven't found what you're looking for, there are even more live deals to check out on our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

It's worth keeping in mind that some of our very favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals sold out completely, so if you see something on this list that takes your fancy, we'd recommend you jump on it immediately. These deals aren't going to be around forever!

AmpliTube 5 Max: $599, $99 at Guitar Center

This comprehensive suite of guitar amps and effects has had $500 slashed off its price tag at Guitar Center. Snagging AmpliTube 5 Max for $99 isn't just one of the best guitar plugin deals of Black Friday; it's one of the best guitar plugin deals full stop.

Squier Classic Vibe Bass VI: $499.99 , $374.99

A firm favorite of everyone from Robert Smit to John Lennon, Jack Bruce and Joe Perry, the Bass VI is an incredibly versatile instrument that takes the best parts of a guitar and a bass and fuses them together - and right now the Squier version is only $374.99 at Fender.

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster: $489, $367

A SuperStrat if ever we saw one, the Stratocaster HH FR deploys a pair of Squier Atomic humbuckers for chunky rock tones, with coil-split positions in the second and fourth selector spots. And, of course, the Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo is on hand to tackle the wildest divebombs you can throw at it.

IK Multimedia AmpliTube pedals: $329, $199

Equip your pedalboard with a wealth of new tones with this killer deal on IK Multimedia’s feature-packed AmpliTube X-Gear pedals. The X-Drive overdrive, X-Time delay, X-Space reverb and X-Vibe modulation each boast 16 cutting-edge algorithms, a trio of footswitches and aluminum chassis – and now feature a tasty $129 off at Guitar Center.

Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard: $899 , now $779

A 'Burst on a budget? Count us in! This beautiful Epiphone brings the style of one of the most revered electric guitars ever built to a price point that isn't equivalent to buying a small home. Made in partnership with the Gibson Custom Shop, it's no cheap knockoff, and now – thanks to Musicians Friend – its price has been brought down by more than a $100 this Cyber Monday, to just $779.

Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST: $489 $367

The Contemporary Jaguar takes the classic offset silhouette to the extreme, offering a pair of SQR Atomic humbuckers, along with with coil-split and series/parallel switching options. All in all, it makes this short-scale model the most tonally flexible in the Contemporary Series lineup.

Fender Player Strat: was $874.99 , now $729.99

We've talked endlessly about the Player Series before, and that’s because as far as mid-level guitars go, you'll be hard-pushed to get more for your money. With a generous discount of $145, this Limited-Edition Shell Pink Strat features a Modern ‘C’ profile, a 22-fret neck, and a 2-point tremolo with bent steel saddles.

Supro Delta King 10: $599 , $399

A regular feature in best-of lists, we couldn’t quite believe it when we saw a $200 reduction on this brilliant boutique tube combo over at Musician's friend. Despite it's small size this amp is more than capable of handling small shows, and is a great pick for home recording duties too.

Yamaha THR30II $549 $499 at Guitar Center

Yamaha’s class-leading wireless desktop amp has had $50 knocked off its asking price at Guitar Center – a tasty saving on one of the most feature-packed amps on the market. The THR30II packs 15 guitar amps, three bass amps and a trio of mic models for acoustic-electrics, not to mention Bluetooth support, a built-in wireless receiver and built-in rechargeable battery.

Boss Waza-Air Headphones: $399, $319

The crème de la crème of guitar amp headphones, Boss’s Waza-Air wireless cans use cutting-edge spatial technology to provide the ultimate practice solution. Three innovative 3D algorithms replicate real performance environments, while five amps and 50 tweakable effects are onboard. Even better, the Waza-Air comes with a wireless transmitter for a completely cable-free playing experience.

Fender Mustang Micro: $119 $89 at Sweetwater

The Mustang Micro is Fender’s approach to the headphone amp, and crams its Mustang GTX amp and effects models into a tiny plug-and-play guitar amp. Onboard controls for EQ, amps and effects means there are no apps to get in the way of your playing, while an onboard rechargeable battery delivers 4-6 hours of practice. A Bluetooth connection means you can play wirelessly, while the device also functions as a USB-C interface. Now with a cool $30 off at Sweetwater.

Egnater Tweaker-15 Stack: $949.98 , now $499.99

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this really is a boutique tube head and cab for less than $500! With the Egnater Tweaker head pumping out 15 watts via two 6V6 tubes and a matching 1x12 cabinet with a 12” Egnater speaker, this super versatile amplifier setup has a whopping $449.99 off.

Epiphone Songmaker DR-100: was $169 , now $129

Epiphone is one of the most prolific guitar builders in the biz, with the trust of thousands of guitarists the world over. To join the club, why not pick up the Songmaker DR-100 – finished in Sunburst – at only $129? Normally priced at $169, this stylishly appointed six-string has had a cool $40 lopped off its tag. Now's the time to pounce.

TC Electronic PolyTune 3: was $99 , now $69

Along with the Boss TU-3, the TC Electronic PolyTune 3 is considered to be the holy grail of guitar tuner pedals, and for good reason. Thanks to its ultra-precise accuracy – up to 0.1 cents – the PolyTune 3 has made its way on to thousands of pedalboards around the world, offering a range of alternate tunings with ultimate ease. As an added bonus, its BonaFide Buffer circuitry also helps to improve your guitar's tone over long cable runs. It's $30 off at Sweetwater, but only while stock lasts.

MXR M249 Super Badass Dynamic O.D: $129 , now $99

Featuring MOSFET clipping diodes and a super-simple control set highlighted by a nifty Boost/Cut switch, this stompbox can function as a smooth clean boost or a conduit for screaming vintage gain. We've been excited about this unit since it launched just a couple of months ago, and now its price has been cut to an amazing $99 by Guitar Center.

Boss RC-500 Loop Station: $416.99 , now $339.98

If you're serious about looping, so is the RC-500 with MIDI capability, an animated colour LCD, 114 onboard drum grooves and 16 kits for jamming, and 13 hours of 32-bit stereo record time. It's great for guitarists, vocalists and keyboard players, channelling Boss's expertise as a market leader in looping technology. This is a fantastic price from Sweetwater on one of the best looper pedals around.

Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive: $179 , now $99

Green Dirt? A Sweetwater exclusive Green Sparkle finish with a special saving on this superb germanium overdrive pedal that shines for blues and classic rock tube-style breakup and dynamic saturation. It does premium lower gain well too for superlative stacking. Huge tones here and a huge $80 at Sweetwater off to sweeten the deal.

Boss HM-2W Waza Craft: $199.99 , $149.99

The pedal that became the sound of an entire genre, the 'chainsaw' buzz of the Boss Heavy Metal soon spread from Swedish Death Metal to pretty much every genre. This Waza Craft version features a second mode but keeps everything very true to the original, even down to the classic orange and black look.

Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription

This Cyber Monday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. If you are a beginner player or you just want to improve your playing, this is the Cyber Monday guitar deal for you!

Line 6 plugins: 50% off

Line 6's Metallurgy, Helix Native, Echo Farm and Amp Farm plugins are all half price over at Sweetwater. Simply put, it's one of the best plugin deals we've spotted over Cyber Weekend – from the Helix Native’s 100+ effects and 60+ amp sims to the Echo Farm’s celebrated suite of delay/echo effects, this sale contains almost everything you’d need to seriously level up your recording, production and effects games.

Ernie Ball Musician's Tool Kit: was $54 , now $31

The perfect all-in-one tool kit for guitar players? Quite possibly. Ernie Ball's generous collection comes loaded with just about everything you'll need to keep your guitar ticking over, including pliers, a peg winder, three distinct cleaning wipes and 13 – yes, 13 – hex wrenches for any adjustment you could dream off. It's almost 50% off at Amazon, as well, which makes it even sweeter.

