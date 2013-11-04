Video: Dream Theater Perform "On The Backs of Angels" from 'Live At Luna Park' DVD

Dream Theater have released several clips from their upcoming live DVD/Blu-ray, Live At Luna Park. You can check out the latest, "On The Backs of Angels," plus "Pull Me Under," below.

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Live At Luna Park on 2DVD, Blu-ray and as an expanded deluxe edition that also will include 3 CDs.

The DVD was filmed at Luna Park Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during their 2011-2012 A Dramatic Tour Of Events world tour.

[[ Music Man's JP13 John Petrucci Signature Guitar Marks a Dramatic Turn of Events ]]