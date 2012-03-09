Video: Living Colour Cover Robert Johnson's "Preachin' Blues"

This past Tuesday night, an all-star cast of musicians including Elvis Costello, Todd Rundgren and the Roots gathered at the Apollo Theater in Harlem for "Robert Johnson at 100," a concert dedicated to the late blues guitar innovator, Robert Johnson, who would have turned 100 last year.

Also on hand were Living Colour, who burned through an excellent version of Johnson's "Preachin' Blues" during the show. You can watch fan-filmed footage from the performance below.

Living Colour released their most recent album, The Chair in the Doorway, in 2009.