Video: Queens Of The Stone Age Play "No One Knows" at Glastonbury Festival

Queens of the Stone Age played the Glastonbury Festival last night, June 26, in Glastonbury, England. You can check out some pro-quality footage of the band playing "No One Knows," from 2002's Songs for the Deaf, below.

As previously reported, Queens of the Stone age will soon begin work on the follow-up to 2007's Era Vulgaris.

Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Dean Fertita had this to say about the songwriting for the new album: "We've got so many ideas started already; I guess we'll see what turns out to be everybody's favorite. It's very much still Homme's band, but I think all of us really feel like we've found our space in it and can contribute to it as well."