Each and every 12 months brings a cavalcade of fretboard-searing guitar solos, but this year’s felt especially incendiary.

The obvious highlight is Polyphia and Steve Vai’s bridging of shred’s generational divide, but there were exceptional leads from across the genre spectrum.

You’ve got the likes of Joanne Shaw Taylor and Eric Gales breathing new life into classic blues, returning heroes Megadeth and Arch Enemy unleashing a clutch of death-defying licks, and some choice indie earworms from Bartees Strange and Spoon. And that’s not to mention Jeff Beck’s unlikely guest turn with Ozzy Osbourne and John Frusciante’s triumphant channelling of Eddie Van Halen.

Oh, we could go on. But what we really want is for you to tell us: what’s the best guitar solo of 2022? We’ve recruited an all-star panel of pro players, along with the wider GW team, to draw up a shortlist (listed below in alphabetical order), but if you really, really disagree, you can nominate your own pick, too.

We’ll close the poll a week today and publish the results in mid-December. And don’t worry if your favorite artist doesn’t crop up here; they may well appear in our best album poll, which will go live very soon indeed.

And with that, we bid you a pleasant voting experience. Until next time…