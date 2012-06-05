Viral Video(s): Metallica's Funniest Moments

A pair of videos have been making the rounds lately featuring the funniest recorded moments in Metallica history. To see Kirk and James play the "Creeping Death" solo simultaneously, and to find out the answer to, "How many drummers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?" check out the videos below.

Metallica are currently gear up for their Orion Music + More festival later this month in Atlantic City. The two-day festival will see the band close both nights, performing Ride the Lightning in its entirety one night and the Black Album the next.

The band are also busy writing material for their upcoming tenth studio album.