The Record That Changed My Life: Cameron Liddell of Asking Alexandira Disccuses Slipknot's 'Iowa'

Slipknot

Iowa (2001)

“I first heard it when I was around 12. The first show I ever went to was the Leeds Festival, which was, like, 20 minutes from where I grew up in England. I got the record six months prior to the show. When I saw Slipknot perform, it completely changed my life. After seeing them, it was a no-brainer for me, like, ‘I will never not be into metal music from now on.’ It was in 2002, right around the time they released the DVD Disasterpieces. I wasn’t even playing guitar yet. I started when I was 14, which I guess is kinda late. But because of Iowa, I got super into Mick Thomson. He’s pretty much the reason I started playing guitar. I would play along a lot to the DVD. They had those shots where a camera was on the headstock of the different guitars, and I would play along to a lot of songs, like "People=Shit," which is one of my favorite tunes on Iowa. I didn’t have a seven-string, so I would just detune on a six.

“I’m a lefty, so back when I was a kid, it was hard for me to get a guitar that I actually wanted. Eventually, I managed to get a B.C. Rich Warlock, which is what Mick used back then. My parents bought one for me when I was 16, and I was super stoked. I actually met Mick once, a few years ago on the Mayhem fest. It was Slipknot, Slayer and Motörhead, and we got to open for all those guys on the main stage. I met Mick at one of the after-parties. I was really drunk, but I was still nervous to meet him! That tour for me was a dream come true. We still listen to Iowa all the time. We have this thing we call Power Hour, which is an hour before we go onstage when we’ll all take a shot and listen to super-heavy music to get into the mood. More often than not, it’s Iowa.”