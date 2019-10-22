Trending

The ultimate guitar tuning guide: expand your mind with these advanced tuning techniques

By George Howlett

Go deep with this multi-pronged, hyper-accurate approach to tuning your guitar

Gifts for guitarists

How to play 5 classic Christmas songs on the guitar - with tab and chords

By Jimmy Brown

In the spirit of the Axemas season, we’ve compiled a handful of select solo guitar arrangements of popular Christmas songs

Get a private blues lesson from ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons

By Guitar World Staff

Billy Gibbons teaches you the blues tunes that inspired him to play guitar

Play better than ever with these five essential guitar warm-up exercises

By Stéphane Wrembel

Gypsy jazz guitar master Stéphane Wrembel offers some terrific exercises that will help you develop fret-hand strength

The basics of rhythm notation for guitarists

By Alex Bruce

Master notation basics in this simple and easy-to-follow lesson

Man playing Gibson ES-335 electric guitar

Learn to supercharge your blues solos by seamlessly switching between major and minor pentatonic scales

By Andy Aledort

All of the greatest blues and rock guitarists - such as T-Bone Walker, B.B. King, Albert King, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix - routinely incorporated this technique into their solos

Expand your creative arsenal by implementing the zero-th fret in your rhythms and leads

By George Howlett

Explore open strings to create new textures, cluster chords, and scale voicings

Dweezil Zappa

Take your improvisation to the next level by listening to your own playing and reacting to it

By Dweezil Zappa

Dweezil Zappa offers some phenomenal spontaneous soloing strategies

Steve Howe lesson: Learn how to play Yes's Starship Trooper, Siberian Khatru and Mood for a Day

By Guitar World Staff

Steve Howe shows you how to play the key riffs to several Yes classics

Nick Drake lesson: learn his influential open tunings and inventive fingerpicking patterns

By Dale Turner

Drake's compositions were in a league of their own - learn more about them in this lesson

Close-up of hand playing chord on electric guitar neck

Make your compositions soar using augmented climb progressions

By Jimmy Brown

How to inject a sense of drama into your songwriting

Learn to play a blues solo with 3 easy licks

By Sponsored

Develop your own soul-stirring blues solos with this free playing guide and video from GuitarZoom.com

British-Gambian musician, singer, and griot Sona Jobarteh performs on the 21-string West-African Mandingo harp-lute in New York

West African grooves: energize your guitar playing with new rhythmic colors and concepts

By George Howlett

Learn the fundamentals of African guitar approaches with this in-depth lesson

Give your fingers a workout with this monster three-notes-per-string lick

By Glenn Proudfoot

If you get your fingers used to the wide intervals in this lick, the creative possibilities are endless

John Frusciante performs live with Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Frusciante: get the guitar sound and style

By Alex Bruce

Learn the secrets of the influential Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist’s six-string approach

Watch Cameron Cooper share tips for great tone

By Sponsored

From pickups to amplifiers, the Elixir Strings artist reveals his secrets for ripping rock guitar sounds

Julian Lage

Learn how to build solo guitar-based compositions

By Julian Lage

Jazz guitarist Julian Lage shares a study in orchestration for solo guitar

How to adjust an electric guitar's truss rod

How to adjust your guitar's truss rod

By Ed Mitchell

Learn this essential part of guitar setup

Dweezil Zappa

Open your mind to new sounds with these symmetrical fretboard patterns

By Dweezil Zappa

Dweezil Zappa shares ideas for fresh melodic shapes

Learn the hallmarks of the hugely influential guitar style of Mountain's Leslie West

By Andy Aledort

Take a look at Leslie West's heavy, dense guitar work in this lesson

