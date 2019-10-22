The ultimate guitar tuning guide: expand your mind with these advanced tuning techniques
Go deep with this multi-pronged, hyper-accurate approach to tuning your guitar
In the spirit of the Axemas season, we’ve compiled a handful of select solo guitar arrangements of popular Christmas songs
Billy Gibbons teaches you the blues tunes that inspired him to play guitar
Gypsy jazz guitar master Stéphane Wrembel offers some terrific exercises that will help you develop fret-hand strength
Master notation basics in this simple and easy-to-follow lesson
All of the greatest blues and rock guitarists - such as T-Bone Walker, B.B. King, Albert King, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix - routinely incorporated this technique into their solos
Explore open strings to create new textures, cluster chords, and scale voicings
Dweezil Zappa offers some phenomenal spontaneous soloing strategies
Steve Howe shows you how to play the key riffs to several Yes classics
Drake's compositions were in a league of their own - learn more about them in this lesson
How to inject a sense of drama into your songwriting
Develop your own soul-stirring blues solos with this free playing guide and video from GuitarZoom.com
Learn the fundamentals of African guitar approaches with this in-depth lesson
If you get your fingers used to the wide intervals in this lick, the creative possibilities are endless
Learn the secrets of the influential Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist’s six-string approach
From pickups to amplifiers, the Elixir Strings artist reveals his secrets for ripping rock guitar sounds
Jazz guitarist Julian Lage shares a study in orchestration for solo guitar
Dweezil Zappa shares ideas for fresh melodic shapes
Take a look at Leslie West's heavy, dense guitar work in this lesson