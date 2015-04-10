Sleeping With Sirens Announce "We LIke It Quiet" Acoustic Summer Tour

Sleeping With Sirens, fronted by Kellin Quinn, released their new record Madness last month via Epitaph Records and dominated the Billboard Top 200, as well as the iTunes Charts with the #1 Top Rock Album, 5 different songs in the Top 10 Rock Songs chart, and a Top 10 Album slot in all genres.

Now, during the sold-out European leg of their massive World Tour with Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens have announced the “We Like It Quiet” Tour, an acoustic run of shows this Summer with support from The Summer Set and Nick Santino.

Sleeping With Sirens have consistently sold-out tours since 2012 with over 80k tickets sold on The World Tour, so see below for full tour routing, and be sure to get your tickets before they are gone! Tickets will be on-sale today at 2 pm EST at sleepingwithsirens.net

Produced by John Feldmann (Good Charlotte, Panic! At The Disco), Madness is a vibrant and unabashed collage of melodic pop-rock perfection, punk aggression and vulnerable soulfulness. With total album sales well over 750,000, 102 million album streams, 83 million YouTube views, millions of social media followers, and consistently sold-out shows since 2012, Sleeping With Sirens show no signs of slowing down.

“We Like It Quiet” Summer Tour:

6/4/15 San Diego, CA @ Soma

6/5/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubador

6/7/15 San Francisco, CA @ Slims

6/10/15 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

6/12/15 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

6/13/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar

6/14/15 New York, NY @ The Studio @ Webster

6/16/15 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

6/17/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

6/18/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

6/19/15 Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Center

6/22/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social

Find out more at http://sleepingwithsirens.net