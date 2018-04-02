'Avatar's Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Ohrstrom: What's on My Playlist

(Image credit: Johan Carlen)

1 “The Gift of Guilt”, Gojira

“I first heard Gojira in 2011. We were in the middle of writing Black Waltz and out of inspiration, so we listened to The Way of All Flesh for new ideas. I’ve been a Gojira fan since then.” —Jarlsby

2 “Into the Fire”, Deep Purple

“Every part in this song is amazing. Some of the best musicians on earth, hands down.” —Öhrström

3 “Clockworks”, Meshuggah

“My favorite song from The Violent Sleep of Reason. Unlike most new albums, this was recorded live, which keeps the music groovy and alive.” —Jarlsby

4 “The Old Man of the Mountain”, The Mills Brothers

“Music like this makes me happy. This song has a lot of cool details with the harmonies and rhythm.” —Öhrström

5 “O Father O Satan O Sun!”, Behemoth

“They keep the tempo down and manage to keep a nice vibe throughout the song.” —Jarlsby