“A once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the life, music and legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic musicians”: Members of Thin Lizzy and Guns N' Roses set to celebrate Phil Lynott's life and legacy at upcoming Dublin show

Former members of Thin Lizzy, alongside Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus and the 45-piece RTÉ Concert Orchestra, are set to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott at Dublin's 3Arena on January 4, 2026.

The roster of musicians performing on the night includes Grand Slam – the band Lynott formed in 1984 – Richard Fortus, as well as Thin Lizzy's Ricky Warwick and Marco Mendoza. There will also be a performance from Moonlight – The Phil Lynott Enigma star Peter Smith, who plays Lynott in the rock/theater production.

To end the night, Thin Lizzy's Eric Bell and Darren Wharton will deliver a selection of the band's greatest hits.

“Fans from across the globe are expected to gather for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic musicians,” reads an official statement.

As the co-founder, lead vocalist, bassist, and primary songwriter for Thin Lizzy, Lynott, also known as “The Ace with the Bass,” cemented his legacy not only with his band's repertoire and ensuing success but also with his distinctive pick-based playing style.

During his final years, he was heavily affected by substance dependency, and on January 4, 1986, he died of pneumonia and heart failure due to septicemia.

In a recent interview with Guitarist, Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham revealed Lynott was responsible for recruiting the late John Sykes, who arguably helped save Thin Lizzy for one final studio album.